BEFORE THE 90 DAYS Rick was pro wrestler Brian Boyer and Sexy Rick Sadist VIDEOS

If 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Rick Van Vactor is no stranger to getting into dramatic fights as public spectacle. Prior to appearing on TLC, Rick was a professional wrestler in California under the names Brian Boyer and “Sexy” Rick Sadist.

@Shabootydotcom on Instagram was the first major outlet in the 90 Day Fiancé blogosphere to reveal Rick’s pro wrestling past. However, Rick’s friend and wrestling buddy David Ray Hannah shared the connection on Instagram and Facebook right after the premiere of the current season of Before the 90 Days.

“Congrats to my longtime friend @vanvactorick for landing a spot as a cast member on his favorite TV show 90 Day Fiancé Before The 90 Days Season 8!!!” David captioned an image of himself and Rick.

More from David:

I first met him in 1987 at a pro wrestling fan convention at the Ambassador Hotel in L.A.!!! (That’s why we’re flashing the 4 Horsemen sign!😂🤣🤣) We were both in high school & obsessed with pro wrestling!!! We both started training for pro wrestling in late 1990 with @billanderson2009, who trained WWF Champ the Ultimate Warrior (RIP) & WCW Champ @stinger!!! On the season premier of the TV show last night on TLC, they mentioned that Rick tap danced. They didn’t mention his secret talent as a pro wrestler!!!😂🤣🤣 He wrestled as “Sexy” Rick Sadist on the indie scene. But he also had a few matches in the WWF as “Brian Boyer”. You can watch his matches vs legends like the Undertaker or Razor Ramon from the early 90’s on YouTube!!! There’s also a 6-man tag team match with each of us on opposing teams too with me wrestling as Electric Youth!!! 😂🤣🤣 Rick is an awesome dude!!! Still killin’ it in his 50’s!!!

RICK VAN VACTOR BRIAN BOYER WRESTLING VIDEOS

It’s fairly easy to track down video of Rick wrestling as both Brian Boyer and “Sexy” Rick Sadist.

Just as David said, Rick made it to the WWF in 1993 with his Brian Boyer alter ego. In one bout he went up against professional wrestling legend The Undertaker! Unfortunately for Rick, the bout went just as you might expect.

Brian Boyer had another WWF appearance the same year (1993) against Razor Ramon. The title of the YouTube video is “Razor Ramon Destroys Brian Boyer! Superstars 1993 (WWF),” so you probably know how this one turns out as well.

RICK VAN VACTOR AS SEXY RICK SADIST

There are multiple videos of Rick Van Vactor wrestling as “Sexy” Rick Sadist, but they are for smaller professional wrestling leagues.

The first video features Rick Sadist and The Walking Weapon wrestling against Jason Redondo and Eric Stud for Outlaw Pro Wrestling in 1993.

Next up, Rick Sadist teams up with his former opponent Jason Redondo against Scott Cole and Larry Ludden — also in 1993.

The last video is from 1995 and it shows “Sexy” Rick Sadist has elevated his theatrical game by bringing a whip into the ring! Perhaps he purchased it from the same costume shop he bought the jungle costumes for himself and Trisha?

It’s unclear why TLC chose to exclude Rick’s past as a professional wrestler from his intro on Before the 90 Days. It seems like it would have been a very interesting addition to Rick’s already diverse resume, especially if they were able to share some old clips and photos of “Sexy” Rick Sadist in the ring!

