Gypsy Sisters reboot reportedly in the works. For Bravo?!

A reliable source is reporting that former cast members of the popular reality series Gypsy Sisters are in talks with producers on a show reboot — and the potential reboot may have a new home on Bravo!

Admins for Gypsy Gossip Tattle Tales on Facebook (@haven_ggtt on Instagram) are in contact with many former cast and family members and they have multiple sources telling them there has already been a meeting with producers.

According to those sources, producers have “been quietly making moves behind the scenes,” GGTT reports. “There’s already been a sit-down meeting with a few familiar faces.”

Producers are reportedly considering a new show concept, but no additional details were provided. Unfortunately, “not everybody is ready to sign on” to the project.

GGTT’s sources say producers want to film a pilot episode to test the waters, and “there are whispers of a serious budget being discussed.”

So what about the potential network hop? “Instead of TLC… insiders are hinting at Bravo,” GGTT says.

GGTT emphasizes that “nothing is confirmed yet” but adds that “if even HALF of this is true… things could get very interesting, very fast.”

To stay on top of all the behind-the-scenes tea on the potential Gypsy Sisters reboot, be sure to follow GGTT on Facebook and/or Instagram!

MELLIE STANLEY CONFIRMED GYPSY SISTERS RETURN LAST MONTH

Gypsy Gossip Tattle Tales’ report of a Gypsy Sisters reboot comes just two weeks after Mellie Stanley confirmed the show would be back.

“I don’t have to wish to bring the show back,” Mellie said in response to a comment during a Tik Tok live stream. “The show is coming back. For sure this time.”

In response to another comment asking about the potential cast for the reboot, Mellie said “I cannot say who all’s on it. I’m not allowed.”

Mellie added later in the stream that the reason she was streaming was because producers asked her to do what she could to get a blue check mark on her social media accounts.

Starcasm has been reporting on reality television for close to two decades now and our Gypsy Sisters stories always generate a lot of traffic — especially considering the show has been off the air for more than ten years. And it seems the people interested aren’t just the original fans of the show, but newer fans who have been turned onto it recently via streaming or other sources. In other words, the franchise seems like a prime candidate for a viable reboot! (That being said, it is nearly impossible to imagine Andy Cohen hosting a Gypsy Sisters Reunion 😂)

Stay tuned.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com