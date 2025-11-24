GYPSY SISTERS Dallas Williams child neglect arrest details EXCLUSIVE

As Starcasm previously reported, My Big Fat American Gypsy Wedding and Gypsy Sisters star Dallas Williams was arrested November 15 on five felony counts of child neglect. Starcasm can now reveal exclusive details about the charges against Nettie Stanley’s daughter.

DALLAS WILLIAMS ARREST DETAILS

Online jail and court records indicate Dallas Williams has been charged with five felony counts of child neglect resulting in injury. That description is the shortened description. More accurately, she has been charged with five felony counts of child neglect creating risk of injury.

As stated in Starcasm’s article about Dallas’s arrest, there were reports online that her charges likely stem from a vehicular accident she was involved in back in September. Those reports were partially true. Dallas was actually involved in two crashes on the same day in September.

According to the criminal complaint, which was filed on November 13, a police officer responded to a crash involving a Ford pickup on Interstate 81 in the Martinsburg District of Berkeley County, West Virginia on September 17.

The driver of the pickup was identified as Dallas Williams. There were four minor children in the pickup with Dallas at the time of the crash. The ages of the children were 13, 12, 9 and 5. The officer describes them as “her four minor children.”

From the complaint:

Deputy Clark noted that all four children appeared visibly upset but did not display any serious injuries. However, given the severity of the crash, it was determined that the incident could have resulted in serious bodily harm to one or more of the occupants.

The officer describes Dallas as “extremely distraught and disoriented.”

“When the suspect exited the vehicle, she nearly collapsed, and Deputy Clark initially believed this reaction to be a result of the crash,” reads the complaint.

After Dallas was transported to a nearby hospital, the officer received a call from a nurse there “expressing concern that the suspect might be impaired.”

The officer went to the hospital and Dallas consented to having her blood drawn “to determine whether impairment was a contributing factor in the crash.”

It’s unclear when, but at some point Dallas revealed to police that she was involved in another accident. “During the investigation, the suspect admitted that earlier that same day, she had been involved in a separate crash involving another vehicle before switching to the Ford pickup truck.”

I assume the delay before pressing charges was because investigators were waiting for the results of Dallas’s blood test.

“Laboratory results later confirmed the presence of THC, Diazepam, and Nordiazepam in the suspect’s blood, indicating that she was under the influence of controlled substances at the time of the crash,” the complaint reveals.

Based on the evidence obtained, including the laboratory results, Deputy Clark determined that the suspect was Impaired at the time of the crash and that her actions constituted willful endangerment, creating a substantial risk of serious bodily injury to the juveniles in her care by operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of controlled substances.

The officer stated in his conclusion that there was probable cause to charge Dallas with four counts of felony child neglect because there were four children with her at the time of the second crash.

There is no indication in the criminal complaint why Dallas has been charged with five counts. Perhaps there was a child involved in the previous accident the same day?

It’s also unclear why Dallas was not charged with DWI.

Meanwhile, Dallas continues to live her life posting daily TikToks and acting unfazed. On Friday she shared a “get ready with me” video before heading off to see her attorney. She wrote the following as a caption for the clip:

#GRWM To go meet up with my lawyer 💙 and to pizz off 50,000 more woman 😘 i’m praying for all you that. Pray on my downfall as long as I got God I’ll always have a foot to stand on. You can never take that from me just because you guys can’t stand to see that I’m an actual mother. And the show is fake and you’re unrealistic minds can’t handle the truth. But I love you all. Have a blessed day 🙏🏻

Later in the day, Dallas posted TikToks from inside what appears to be a lawyer’s office. Below are a couple screen caps.

Dallas has a preliminary hearing scheduled this week. We will continue to monitor her case and share any major updates.

