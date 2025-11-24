| |

GYPSY SISTERS Dallas Williams child neglect arrest details EXCLUSIVE

ByAsa Hawks

Gypsy Sisters Dallas Williams arrest details

As Starcasm previously reported, My Big Fat American Gypsy Wedding and Gypsy Sisters star Dallas Williams was arrested November 15 on five felony counts of child neglect. Starcasm can now reveal exclusive details about the charges against Nettie Stanley’s daughter.

DALLAS WILLIAMS ARREST DETAILS

Online jail and court records indicate Dallas Williams has been charged with five felony counts of child neglect resulting in injury. That description is the shortened description. More accurately, she has been charged with five felony counts of child neglect creating risk of injury.

As stated in Starcasm’s article about Dallas’s arrest, there were reports online that her charges likely stem from a vehicular accident she was involved in back in September. Those reports were partially true. Dallas was actually involved in two crashes on the same day in September.

Nettie Stanley's daughter Dallas Williams on Gypsy Sisters

According to the criminal complaint, which was filed on November 13, a police officer responded to a crash involving a Ford pickup on Interstate 81 in the Martinsburg District of Berkeley County, West Virginia on September 17.

The driver of the pickup was identified as Dallas Williams. There were four minor children in the pickup with Dallas at the time of the crash. The ages of the children were 13, 12, 9 and 5. The officer describes them as “her four minor children.”

From the complaint:

Deputy Clark noted that all four children appeared visibly upset but did not display any serious injuries. However, given the severity of the crash, it was determined that the incident could have resulted in serious bodily harm to one or more of the occupants.

The officer describes Dallas as “extremely distraught and disoriented.”

“When the suspect exited the vehicle, she nearly collapsed, and Deputy Clark initially believed this reaction to be a result of the crash,” reads the complaint.

After Dallas was transported to a nearby hospital, the officer received a call from a nurse there “expressing concern that the suspect might be impaired.”

The officer went to the hospital and Dallas consented to having her blood drawn “to determine whether impairment was a contributing factor in the crash.”

It’s unclear when, but at some point Dallas revealed to police that she was involved in another accident. “During the investigation, the suspect admitted that earlier that same day, she had been involved in a separate crash involving another vehicle before switching to the Ford pickup truck.”

I assume the delay before pressing charges was because investigators were waiting for the results of Dallas’s blood test.

“Laboratory results later confirmed the presence of THC, Diazepam, and Nordiazepam in the suspect’s blood, indicating that she was under the influence of controlled substances at the time of the crash,” the complaint reveals.

Based on the evidence obtained, including the laboratory results, Deputy Clark determined that the suspect was Impaired at the time of the crash and that her actions constituted willful endangerment, creating a substantial risk of serious bodily injury to the juveniles in her care by operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of controlled substances.

The officer stated in his conclusion that there was probable cause to charge Dallas with four counts of felony child neglect because there were four children with her at the time of the second crash.

There is no indication in the criminal complaint why Dallas has been charged with five counts. Perhaps there was a child involved in the previous accident the same day?

It’s also unclear why Dallas was not charged with DWI.

Meanwhile, Dallas continues to live her life posting daily TikToks and acting unfazed. On Friday she shared a “get ready with me” video before heading off to see her attorney. She wrote the following as a caption for the clip:

#GRWM To go meet up with my lawyer 💙 and to pizz off 50,000 more woman 😘 i’m praying for all you that. Pray on my downfall as long as I got God I’ll always have a foot to stand on. You can never take that from me just because you guys can’t stand to see that I’m an actual mother. And the show is fake and you’re unrealistic minds can’t handle the truth. But I love you all. Have a blessed day 🙏🏻

Later in the day, Dallas posted TikToks from inside what appears to be a lawyer’s office. Below are a couple screen caps.

Gypsy Sisters Dallas Williams looks to be visiting a lawyer after her arrest

Dallas has a preliminary hearing scheduled this week. We will continue to monitor her case and share any major updates.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com

Similar Posts

Gypsy Sisters’ Mellie Stanley pregnant with third child
|

Gypsy Sisters’ Mellie Stanley pregnant with third child

ByAsa Hawks

Gypsy Sisters star Mellie Stanley is giving her older sister Nettie a run for her money in the fertility department! The 26-year-old reality star revealed to fans that she is pregnant again by posting a photo of a positive pregnancy test on Facebook yesterday: Mellie didn’t add a caption, but the photo indicates she was 2-3…

|

Groom charged, ’10 other terrible fights’ break out during MBFAGW filming

ByAsa Hawks

Any fan of reality TV knows that there ain’t no wedding brawl like a My Big Fat American Gypsy Wedding brawl, and it appears that the newest batch of altar-bound Romani lovers are no exception! TLC cameras were reportedly rolling in Farmington, Pennsylvania over the weekend as multiple fights broke out leading to the state police being called and the groom being cited for disorderly conduct. Keep reading for some rather foul-mouthed first-hand accounts from those involved.

Gypsy Sisters’ Mellie Stanley apologizes to supporters, makes peace with ex Robbie York
|

Gypsy Sisters’ Mellie Stanley apologizes to supporters, makes peace with ex Robbie York

ByAsa Hawks

Fans of TLC’s series Gypsy Sisters are well aware of show star Mellie Stanley’s anger issues. They were not only featured on the show in numerous violent fights and screaming matches, but also played out online in the form of angry social media tirades–often because fans (or detractors) pointed out things that she herself had…

| | |

Gypsy Sisters Nettie Stanley and Sheena Small Wells feud on Facebook over Starcasm post

ByAsa Hawks

Last week was the two-hour premiere of the third season of TLC’s Gypsy Sisters, and prior to the airing we published an article in which Season 2 cast member Sheena Diane Small Wells explained in her own words why she wasn’t coming back for a third season. It appears that after the premiere a number of fans were asking cast member Nettie Stanley why Sheen wasn’t on the show any more, so Nettie shared our post on her Facebook wall as an explanation. That apparently set Sheena off. BIG TIME.

REPORT TLC cancels Gypsy Sisters after four seasons
| | | |

REPORT TLC cancels Gypsy Sisters after four seasons

ByAsa Hawks

Another TLC show has apparently ended in the wake of a controversy as multiple sources are reporting that Gypsy Sisters has been canceled less than three weeks after we broke the story that show star Mellie Stanley’s husband Skott Vuncannon reportedly killed her dog during a heated argument by throwing the puppy against a wall….

| |

Gypsy Sisters suggest using motor oil to tan, household bleach to whiten teeth

ByEmily

Before the February 10 premiere of Gypsy Sisters, let it be known that advice from the ladies should be taken with a grain of salt. Case in point: During the season premiere, Kayla recommends slathering on motor oil for an extra deep sun tan. So, is using motor oil as tanning lotion really a good idea? (I don’t think we need to ask that question about using actual bleach to whiten your teeth.)