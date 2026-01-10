|

GOLD RUSH What happened to Rick Ness’s nose? His ex Leese responds

ByAsa Hawks

What happened to Rick Ness's nose?

Gold Rush miner Rick Ness took a break from mining and reality television for a couple years. When he returned, fans noticed a dramatic difference in his appearance.

The most obvious difference is Rick Ness’s nose, which appears to be smaller and sunken. The change had viewers openly wondering what the cause may have been.

Rick has talked publicly about his issues with depression, and there have been rumors about his drug use for years. Rick Ness’s former fiancée Leese Arie was asked about Rick’s nose on Instagram, and she confirmed what many have speculated.

What happened to Rick Ness's face from Gold Rush?

LEESE ARIE ON WHAT HAPPENED TO RICK’S NOSE

Leese Arie shared a frustrated Instagram post about Rick Ness on December 17. “I will not stay silent anymore just so Rick Ness can stay comfortable!!” Leese wrote over photos of herself and Rick.

Leese added the following as a caption:

Celebrities need to be reminded that they bleed red just like the rest of us…

In a survivor’s healing, victims of abuse need to tell their story. They may be afraid, slow to speak, uncertain of their words. But as we listen and bear witness to their trauma, we grant them dignity, safety, and comfort. Doing so is a reversal of the experience of trauma.

Gold Ruch miner Rick Ness face before and after

After making the post, Leese responded to numerous comments, including a few about Rick Ness’s changed appearance.

“Can you tell us what happened to his nose?” a commenter asked. “The coke or punched in?” he added.

“100% cocaine,” Leese replied. “No accident of any kind done to do his nose. His septum completely collapsed because his drug addiction is beyond excessive.”

“Thanks so much!!” the original commenter wrote. “He looks like a different person to his earlier series.”

“You’re welcome,” Leese replied again. “Kinda funny how ‘I am on cocaine and started him on it’ but my looks haven’t changed drastically. If anything I look healthier and happier since I have been on my healing journey.”

Rick Ness face before and after photos

Another commenter mentioned how much Rick’s appearance has changed over the years, and Leese penned the following response:

His appearance has definitely changed in the last 5 years that I have known him. Also, I will be telling exactly how he literally almost took my life due to his negligence and left me completely alone as I fought 6 nights to stay alive after an emergency surgery.

Leese Arie comments on ex Rick Ness's face on Instagram

LEESE ARIE ON RICK NESS’S DRUG USE

This isn’t the first time Leese Aries has commented publicly on Rick Ness’s drug use. She’s also commented on one of his other vices as well.

“I will never be able to win over his addiction of cocaine and prostitutes,” Leese wrote on Instagram in February, 2024. “Today is the day that I stand up for myself and finally stop hiding this man.”

Leese offered additional details revealing just how much Rick loved his other vice.

“I will never understand how someone can propose to you and not even 48 hours later cheat yet again with another prostitute,” Leese wrote. “Since getting back with Rick after his return from this season he has cheated at least 6 times that I know of.”

Back in early December, Rick Ness shared a post on Instagram asking his followers if they would support a Rally! Inc. merch line. In the lengthy post he indicated Leese would be in charge of the merch line if it happened.

A commenter brought up the offer on Leese’s most recent Instagram post.

“That was simply to keep me silent,” Leese explained. “I gave him over a year to clear my name and that’s how he tried to do it. That is a tactic that narcissist do to silent their abusers. The way he has ever talked about me in his social media platforms is the complete opposite way of how he treated me behind closed doors – fact!”

Rick Ness from Gold Ruch before and after nose photos

Congratulations to Leese for standing her ground and not going back to Rick. It seems VERY clear he was no good for (or to) her through the many years they were together — and not together.

For a snapshot of Rick and Leese’s relationship over the years, check out Starcasm’s Rick Ness category. But remember, all those articles are only what was shared publicly!

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com

Similar Posts

|

Why did Dakota Fred Hurt leave Gold Rush? Get his side of the story

ByAsa Hawks

We broke the news last month that miners Dakota Fred Hurt and son Dustin Hurt would not be returning for Gold Rush Season 5, and it was later revealed that they are instead working on their own documentary titled All That Glitters. So why did Dakota Fred not come back? The candid mining vet took to Facebook yesterday and revealed what everyone suspected: it mostly came down to money. Keep reading for his full statement as well as his response to rumors about how much he and his crew were paid to be on Gold Rush.

Gold Rush Todd Hoffman Oregan mine map
|

MAP Where is Gold Rush Todd Hoffman’s Oregon gold mine located?

ByAsa Hawks

As we first reported back in November, Gold Rush star Todd Hoffman and his crew of miners are returning stateside next season to look for gold in their home state of Oregon. Although we previously narrowed down the location of the claim to Baker County, and even had some satellite imagery of the equipment already…

| |

VIDEOS Gold Rush Parker Schnabel on his long hair, Todd Hoffman addresses haters, reads mean comment

ByAsa Hawks

Gold Rush miners Parker Schnabel and Todd Hoffman talk with the show’s Executive Producer Christo Doyle in a couple preview clips for The Dirt. Parker addresses his “Scooby Doo, Shaggy” new look and Todd Hoffman reads a hater’s Facebook comment and responds in kind before proclaiming, “you got burned by the Big Dog.”

GOLD RUSH Parker Schnabel to star in new series Parker’s Trail
|

GOLD RUSH Parker Schnabel to star in new series Parker’s Trail

ByAsa Hawks

Discovery’s hugely popular mining reality series Gold Rush is set to wrap up its seventh season tonight, but Parker Schnabel addicts won’t have to suffer through withdrawal very long because the show’s young gun has landed his own spin-off show! The show, titled Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail, takes place in the Klondike during the frigid…

| | |

Gold Rush Season 4 photos Todd Hoffman, Parker Schnabel, Fred Hurt, Tony Beets and more

ByAsa Hawks

America’s favorite professional and semi-professional reality show gold miners return tonight as Gold Rush kicks off its fourth season on Discovery channel with a two-hour premiere event starting at 9/8c. Keep reading for a synopsis of what to expect from Todd Hoffman, Parker Schnabel, Fred Hurt and their respective mining crews this season and see TONS of official promotional photos of the men in action courtesy of Discovery Channel!

Todd Hoffman quits Gold Rush
|

VIDEO Todd Hoffman announces he is leaving Gold Rush along with his dad Jack and son Hunter

ByAsa Hawks

It’s the end of an era for one of the most popular reality shows in cable television history. The Discovery Channel teased last night’s episode of Gold Rush: Live by saying it would feature an announcement that would change Gold Rush forever — and they weren’t kidding. Original star Todd Hoffman announced that he and…