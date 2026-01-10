GOLD RUSH What happened to Rick Ness’s nose? His ex Leese responds

Gold Rush miner Rick Ness took a break from mining and reality television for a couple years. When he returned, fans noticed a dramatic difference in his appearance.

The most obvious difference is Rick Ness’s nose, which appears to be smaller and sunken. The change had viewers openly wondering what the cause may have been.

Rick has talked publicly about his issues with depression, and there have been rumors about his drug use for years. Rick Ness’s former fiancée Leese Arie was asked about Rick’s nose on Instagram, and she confirmed what many have speculated.

LEESE ARIE ON WHAT HAPPENED TO RICK’S NOSE

Leese Arie shared a frustrated Instagram post about Rick Ness on December 17. “I will not stay silent anymore just so Rick Ness can stay comfortable!!” Leese wrote over photos of herself and Rick.

Leese added the following as a caption:

Celebrities need to be reminded that they bleed red just like the rest of us… In a survivor’s healing, victims of abuse need to tell their story. They may be afraid, slow to speak, uncertain of their words. But as we listen and bear witness to their trauma, we grant them dignity, safety, and comfort. Doing so is a reversal of the experience of trauma.

After making the post, Leese responded to numerous comments, including a few about Rick Ness’s changed appearance.

“Can you tell us what happened to his nose?” a commenter asked. “The coke or punched in?” he added.

“100% cocaine,” Leese replied. “No accident of any kind done to do his nose. His septum completely collapsed because his drug addiction is beyond excessive.”

“Thanks so much!!” the original commenter wrote. “He looks like a different person to his earlier series.”

“You’re welcome,” Leese replied again. “Kinda funny how ‘I am on cocaine and started him on it’ but my looks haven’t changed drastically. If anything I look healthier and happier since I have been on my healing journey.”

Another commenter mentioned how much Rick’s appearance has changed over the years, and Leese penned the following response:

His appearance has definitely changed in the last 5 years that I have known him. Also, I will be telling exactly how he literally almost took my life due to his negligence and left me completely alone as I fought 6 nights to stay alive after an emergency surgery.

LEESE ARIE ON RICK NESS’S DRUG USE

This isn’t the first time Leese Aries has commented publicly on Rick Ness’s drug use. She’s also commented on one of his other vices as well.

“I will never be able to win over his addiction of cocaine and prostitutes,” Leese wrote on Instagram in February, 2024. “Today is the day that I stand up for myself and finally stop hiding this man.”

Leese offered additional details revealing just how much Rick loved his other vice.

“I will never understand how someone can propose to you and not even 48 hours later cheat yet again with another prostitute,” Leese wrote. “Since getting back with Rick after his return from this season he has cheated at least 6 times that I know of.”

Back in early December, Rick Ness shared a post on Instagram asking his followers if they would support a Rally! Inc. merch line. In the lengthy post he indicated Leese would be in charge of the merch line if it happened.

A commenter brought up the offer on Leese’s most recent Instagram post.

“That was simply to keep me silent,” Leese explained. “I gave him over a year to clear my name and that’s how he tried to do it. That is a tactic that narcissist do to silent their abusers. The way he has ever talked about me in his social media platforms is the complete opposite way of how he treated me behind closed doors – fact!”

Congratulations to Leese for standing her ground and not going back to Rick. It seems VERY clear he was no good for (or to) her through the many years they were together — and not together.

For a snapshot of Rick and Leese’s relationship over the years, check out Starcasm’s Rick Ness category. But remember, all those articles are only what was shared publicly!

#GoldRush UPDATE – Rick Ness responds to break up with fiancée Leese after she accused him of cheating on her multiple times. "I know the truth and the truth is that I am the problem, not her," Rick said in part. https://t.co/vQQI8zPLyS — Starcasm (@starcasm) December 2, 2022

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com