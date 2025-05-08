Fans learn Colt Johnson is still married ahead of 90 Day: Hunt for Love

Colt Johnson appears to be a 90 Day Fiance lifer, starring on several spin-offs and reiterations of the series. Next up he joins singles Sojaboy and Rob Warne on 90 Day: Hunt for Love… the only issue is, apparently he’s still married.

Keep reading to hear the tea on Colty’s “divorce” from wife Vanessa Guerra…

90 Day Hunt for Love

A new series is coming from TLC… well, sort of new. 90 Day: Hunt for Love is the latest of over 15 spin offs in the 90 Day Fiance universe, this time highlighting Colt Johnson, Rob Warne, Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar and others for a dating series that adds a Love Island type twist to it’s usual shtick.

Skipping the need for K1 Visa’s, in Hunt for Love, cast members cohabitate with other singles in order to ultimately pair off. Additional cast members include Tim Malcolm, Cortney Reardanz, Jeniffer Tarazona, and Chantel Everett.

This time it is implied that everyone is a US citizen… and, one may also assume from the LITERAL premise, available. Turns out this may not be the case…

Colt Johnson and Vanessa Guerra are still married

According to the #1 source for 90 Day Fiance tea, SHABOOTY dropped some facts on Twitter and according to him, Colty and his second wife Vanessa are STILL MARRIED. Though it appears Guerra did try to get legally divorced from Johnson, issues with the paperwork have them allegedly back to square one.

SHABOOTEA EXCLUSIVE ☕️: Vanessa and Colty are *NOT* currently legally divorced. Colty has refused to sign any paperwork. Vanessa had tried to file paperwork to begin the divorce proceedings, but there was an error in the documentation and her filing was thrown out. And now she… pic.twitter.com/AbvdOwTrPX — SHABOOTY 🎥: #90DayFiance 🪬 (@SHABOOTY) May 8, 2025

Error in the documentation means Vanessa will have to pay the filing fee again if she wants to separate from Colty officially. Interesting to note that Johnson has appeared on both 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life and now 90 Day: Hunt for Love looking for a partner, despite nearly always being in a relationship.

