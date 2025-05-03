Floribama Shore Kirk Medas has died at 33 from liver failure

ByAsa Hawks

Floribama Shore Kirk Medas dead at 33

Floribama Shore star Kirk Medas has passed away from liver failure. The MTV reality star was just 33 years old.

As Starcasm previously reported, Kirk had spent weeks in the ICU battling necrotizing pancreatitis. He passed away on Friday, just one day after his Floribama Shore co-stars announced his medical issues and shared a GoFundMe to help pay for his medical bills.

Kirk’s father told TMZ doctors determined Kirk died from liver failure.

“My heart is broken…things will never be the same,” Nilsa captioned an Instagram gallery after Kirk’s passing. “The world lost the most beautiful, kind, and genuine person. Uncle Kirk to many, friend to all. I love you forever.”

“We are heartbroken over the passing of Kirk Medas, a beloved member of our Floribama Shore family,” reads a statement from 495 Productions and Floribama Shore producer SallyAnn Salsano.

“Kirk brought light, laughter, and loyalty to every moment-both on screen and off,” the statement continues. “He was more than a cast member; he was family.”

“Our hearts are with his loved ones, friends, and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. We will forever cherish the joy and memories he gave us.”

Codi Butts also shared a post about Kirk’s passing on Instagram:

UPDATE – Aimee Hall posted a gallery and message about Kirk:

Rest in peace, Kirk.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com


