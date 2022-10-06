THE FAMILY CHANTEL Update: River debuts music video, Pedro selling houses, Chantel… dating Drake?! 😂

On the most recent season of The Family Chantel, viewers witnessed the breakdown of Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno’s marriage play out on screen. Chantel complained that Pedro became increasingly distant as his new career as a real estate agent started taking up more of his time and energy. Pedro complained that Chantel was not a “good wife” and didn’t cook or clean on her days off.
Pedro moved out of their home, and then later discovered Chantel cleared their joint bank account of all the funds. Pedro then returns to the home to retrieve what he can, which included some of Chantel’s designer purses and shoes.
Depending on what you believe, Chantel may have someone to buy her lots of shoes and purses to replace whatever Pedro took from their house. According to rumors flying around, Chantel may or may not have the rapper Drake sliding into her DMs. Whether this rumor is true or not, Pedro had a reaction to it on his Instagram Story — which he deleted a few hours later:
Otherwise, Pedro looks to be trying to put the drama behind him and concentrate on his fledgling real estate career. Pedro posts pictures of himself with seemingly satisfied clients and his professional Instagram profile features many homes available for sale. But, it is unclear if Pedro is the actual listing broker on these listings. Pedro recently posted this “professional profile” in which he expressed his excitement about being an agent and boasted about how his English has improved:
Meanwhile, Chantel’s little brother, River is stepping up to the plate as well. He recently debuted his new music video for his latest single “Doubted.” The video features not only Chantel, but their parents, Karen and Thomas as well. You can see the whole video here:
River seems to enjoy his craft, and his family seems to enjoy joining him. Pedro appears to have found his niche in real estate (not so much in proofreading), and Chantel may or may not have Drake hitting her up. Despite the implosion of Chantel and Pedro’s marriage, everyone looks as though they may be heading for a happily ever after regardless! We certainly wish the entire Family Chantel the best, including Pedro.
Gonna tell my grandkids this was Cookie and Lucious Lyon. 🔥🔥#TheFamilyChantel #Empire #TheEmpireChantel pic.twitter.com/2LqZeKR8CW
— Starcasm (@starcasm) September 7, 2022
Mary Krueger is a writer for Starcasm and 1/2 of Kiki and Kibbitz. You can contact Mary via IG @KikiandKibbitz or Twitter at @KikiKibbitz.