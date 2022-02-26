One of the plot points of Euphoria Season 2 involves the fact that Jules cheated on Rue with Rue’s friend Elliot while Rue was in the throes of opiate relapse. We are led to believe that Jules had no idea that Rue had relapsed even though they had gotten back together and had been spending a lot of time together, time during which Rue was often completely out-of-it. Elliot is the one who lets Jules know what’s going on with Rue, which leads to the chaotic intervention of episode 5 (titled “Stand Still Like a Hummingbird” a quote from Henry Miller.)
The moment where Rue seems to put it together that Jules and Elliot may be hooking up is when she looks over at Elliot as asks “Why the f*** would you say anything?” She then looks at Jules with a pained death glare and knowingly scoffs before pointing her finger at Jules and saying “You’re f***ing dead to me.”
Jules tells her she doesn’t believe her, but Rue goes on to break up with her on the spot, saying that there’s nothing there anymore. While the audience hasn’t specifically been told that Rue knows what went on with Jules and Elliot, there is a heavy implication that she at least suspects something, and that’s part of why she’s angry with Jules. However, she’s so deep into her addiction that the fact that Jules exposed her drug problem to her mother and flushed her drugs down the drain feels like the biggest betrayal to her now.
Some Euphoria theorists even have claimed that Jules is wearing Elliot’s sweatshirt in this moment. While it’s a bland sweatshirt, it has some interesting cuts in the armpits, which aligns with Jules’ style. As a Redditor pointed out, it’s also marketed as women’s clothing.
We don’t get much of an update on the aftermath of Rue and Jules’ breakup except for a scene interwoven with Lexi’s play in Episode 7. Rue tells us she hasn’t spoken to Jules since the intervention. “It’s funny how I used to think we were meant for each other,” she says as music swells. “That feels like a lifetime ago.”