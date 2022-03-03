When we first meet Soundcloud singer Dominic Fike’s character Elliot during Episode 1 of Euphoria Season 2, it’s immediately obvious that he has an eye-catching face tattoo. In the place where a tear-drop tattoo would traditionally be, there’s a corporate Apple logo, which is an outline of an apple with a bite taken out of it. Is this Dominic Fike’s real tattoo? If so, why did he make this choice?
Are Elliot’s face tattoos real or fake?
The apple tattoo could easily be faked, but, along with all the other face tattos like the Xs on the eyelids and the letters LBE on his forehead (a nod to his former rap collective named Lame Boys ENT,) it’s very real.
What’s the meaning behind Elliot’s tattoo?
A tradiitonal teardrop tattoo has a lot of different meanings. The most popular one that people in the US is that it signifies killing someone, which originated with west coast gang culture. A teardrop tattooe doesn’t always mean that, however. It can signifying losing someone close, having been a victim of sexual assault, or even just symbolizing that a person has spent time in prison.
The Apple tattoo on Dominic’s face has a sweet meaning. In a 2019 interview with Complex Dominic reveals that his sister’s name is Apple, and he got the tattoo in tribute to her and to remind him what he’s working for.
Dominic hasn’t been to prison, but his mother has served time, so prison culture is very close to home for Dominic. He even scheduled a rerelease of his album so he could play it for his mother on the day he drove her to prison.
Why does the Euphoria character Elliot have face tattoos?
Dominic’s character Elliot is a high school student, which makes the fact that he has a face tattoo a little unbelievable. From what we’re shown, however, it seems like Elliot’s parents are never around, and that he has the freedom to write all over his walls and use heavy drugs without an adult caring or stepping in the way Rue’s mom is constantly trying to help.
They could have covered up Dominic’s face tattoos with makeup, but chose to have them be a part of who Elliot is. In fact, many of the details about Elliot’s character are probably hugely derived from Dominic’s real life.