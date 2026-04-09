Natasha Lyonne Escorted Off Delta Flight Hours After ‘Euphoria’ Premiere

Just hours after Natasha Lyonne attended HBO’s Euphoria Season 3 premiere, she was escorted off a Delta flight for failing to comply with basic safety instructions.

Witnesses say Lyonne boarded the flight still dressed in her red carpet outfit (pictured below.) Once seated in first class, she appeared disoriented and unresponsive.

Flight attendants reportedly asked her to fasten her seatbelt and close her laptop ahead of takeoff, standard safety protocol, but she did not respond.

Passengers claimed she seemed to be dozing off behind sunglasses and appeared confused when approached. At one point, she allegedly responded with, “Where are we?” when staff tried to engage her.

Due to concerns about her condition and inability to follow instructions, the aircraft, already taxiing, returned to the gate.

Crew members then asked Lyonne to leave the plane. Reports indicate she complied without resistance, eventually exiting calmly after briefly going to the bathroom and grabbing snacks.

The incident delayed the flight by over an hour, with the captain later informing passengers that a traveler had been removed for not following instructions.

📸 Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA)