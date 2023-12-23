LIFE AFTER LOCKUP Redd’s bff Julia arrested for fentanyl possession

Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup star Redd Noldon seems to keep his best friend with benefits Julia on speed dial just in case he and Joynomi go on a break — even if the break is for 30 minutes.
However, Redd may need to find another booty call bae because Julia in currently in jail on a felony drug possession charge!
According to court records, Julia was pulled over on September 11, 2023 due to expired license plates. Julia had a revoked driver’s license and provided the officer with the license of a friend who had “similar characteristics.”
Unfortunately for Julia, her friend had active warrants. From the arresting officer’s narrative in the probable cause statement:
[Julia] consented to a search of the vehicle and advised there was nothing in the vehicle. Shortly after, [Julia] advised she remembered there were pills inside of the vehicle located in the front passenger’s inside door pocket.
I conducted a search of the vehicle and located (3) three red and clear capsules containing a white powdery substance in the front passenger’s door pocket. I read [Julia] her Miranda Rights to which she stated she understood. [Julia] advised she was the owner of the vehicle and further advised the pills were Fentanyl; however, denied ownership of the pills and stated they were her boyfriend’s.
When Julia was taken to the jail, she revealed to the officer that she had provided false identification. “[Julia] advised she provided me the license of her friend because she ‘freaked’ out during the traffic stop and advised she knew she provided me the wrong driver’s license.”
The officer ran Julia’s information in the computer and it revealed she was on probation from a felony drug conviction in August of last year.
The lab results for the pills came back on October 2 and “disclosed Para—Fluorofentanyl, a schedule I-controlled substance, and Fentanyl, a schedule II-controlled substance.”
Julia was charged with felony possession of Fentanyl and a warrant was issued for her arrest on November 22. The warrant was served on December 19 and Julia was later booked into the St. Charles County Department of Corrections facility.
Julia’s cash-only bond was set at $2,500. Her attorney filed a motion for a bond reduction and there is a bond hearing scheduled for next week.
Likely due in part to her bond being relatively high and cash-only, Julia is still in custody.
A probation violation was filed against Julia on October 27. She is scheduled for a probation violation hearing on January 18. She is currently serving 5 years of probation stemming from an August, 2022 felony drug possession conviction.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com