90 DAY FIANCE Photos of Michael Ilesanmi in America with Angela Deem

It’s been years but it appears Michael Ilesanmi is in the United States with his wife Angela Deem. The 90 Day Fiancé couple have been long distance from Nigeria to Georgia since 2018. They first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 2.
See photos of Michael and Angela shopping together in the USA. Is Michael here for good?
Angela and Michael
Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi are ironically one of the longest running couples on 90 Day Fiancé. Though many people think the Nigerian and Georgia native with a 22 year age difference are mismatched, the pair seem to persevere – their relationship, which resulted in overseas marriage, is going on nearly 5 years.
From their debut on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 2 to their latest appearance on the couples-counseling themed 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort, Angela and Michael have entertained audiences with their antics like the classic “I did the BJ” and several other cheating scandals.
Photos of Michael Ilesanmi in USA
It looks like this couple is sticking it out for good as Michael Ilesanmi has been spotted several times recently shopping with Angela Deem in America.
First reported by internet star SHABOOTY, Angela and Michael are shown shopping in a Walmart:
It appears one item they are buying is a heavy coat – is Michael not prepared for the winter temperatures of Georgia, which average approx. 52* in the month of December? (The average December temp in Lagos, Nigeria is 92*.)
Is Michael Ilesanmi in the US for good?
It sounds like Michael and Angela may be going the distance! In another post from SHABOOTY, a fan writes that Angela was seen at a Food Lion near her home town and that Angela told her Michael was in the parking lot and they’ve officially gotten engaged!
Michael had trouble getting his visa approved to come to America on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? but it looks like he’s made it!
The pair are legally married in Nigeria but not in the United States.
Everyone seems excited about this news, including Tyray, another “character” in the 90 Day Fiancé universe. He asked what we’re all thinking:
@ttyrayy I’m glad Michael finally made it to the 🇺🇸 I’m curious how their relationship dynamic is now that they’re together and not Long distance
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com