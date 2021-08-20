In December 2019 33-year-old Austin, TX resident Heidi Broussard and her new baby Margomar Carey were missing. The mother was last scene dropping off her son for school on December 12. A week later her body was found in the trunk of 33-year-old Magen Fieramusca’s car in Houston, TX. Magen had been friends with Heidi since they met each other at bible camp. They attended Texas Bible Institute together 10 years ago and they had supposedly been pregnant at the same time in 2019.
The birth of Baby Margo and the missing key
Baby Margo was born to Heidi Broussard on November 26, 2019. Magen Fieramusca, who also goes by the name Maygen Humphrey, was in the room with her on the day of the birth, having driven up from Houston for the occasion. Heidi’s faincé Shane Carey noticed that Magen, who appeared visibly pregnant, was “interjecting” herself into the event, and demanded to be given the baby to hold while Shane’s dad, the baby’s grandfather, was holding her.
Shane gave the keys for Heidi’s apartment to Magen at this time, presumably so she would have a place to stay without getting a hotel room. She stayed for two days after the birth, and then went home to Houston. Shane never saw the key he gave Magen again.
A fake pregnancy and ultimate betrayal
Magen’s ex-boyfriend Christoper Green had believed that Magen was pregnant with his child in 2019. He noticed her stomach growing during this time, and Magen would not let him see her fully undressed. The two had remained living together even after they had broken up.
On December 13, the day after Heidi went missing, Magen told Christopher that she had delivered their child while she was away visiting the beach with her cousin.
On December 19, the day Heidi was found in the trunk of Magen’s car, police approached Christopher as he left a Target after purchasing baby clothes and formula. They showed him a picture of Heidi and her newborn baby. “That’s the baby at my house,” Christopher reportedly told police.
Magen’s arrest
The police went to Magen’s house, where they noticed an unmistakable smell of body decomposition. They found Heidi wrapped in a duffel bag in Magen’s car trunk. She had been strangled to death.
Magen was arrested for tampering with a human corpse and two counts of kidnapping. A charge of capital murder was later added with a $1.6 million bond. Her case has been continuously delayed because of the backlog created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Magen had been acting “concerned” about Heidi during the week Heidi was missing. Police found hundreds of online searches for “Heidi Broussard” and things like “Amber alert issued Austin” and “bodies found in Austin, TX” on Magen’s computer during this time.
Police believe Magen had pretended to be pregnant with the intention of stealing her best friend’s baby and raising it as her own.
Going forward after a tragedy
After DNA tests confirmed that the baby was Margo Carey, she was returned to her father for Christmas.
Heidi Broussard was laid to rest in her hometown of Lake Charles, Louisiana on December 28, 2019. Her family are seeking counseling and therapy to help them process life without Heidi. Shane Carey has a GoFundMe to help with costs related to the tragedy and to help provide for his children with Heidi.
After Magen was indicted for murder in January 2020, Heid’s mother Tammy Broussard spoke to KVUE about her feelings: “This never should’ve happened to my daughter, never. Heidi was the most friendliest person you’d ever meet in your life.”
“There’s no relief for this,” she went on. “I’m mad, that’s all I can say is I’m mad as hell. And I keep asking God, ‘Please help me.’”
