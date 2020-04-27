BEFORE THE 90 DAYS Darcey Silva wins Worst Photoshop Ever; see the original photo

90 Day Fiance fans are no strangers to seeing cast members altering their photos on social media. (Who can forget Rebecca Parrot’s love for the ring light and Instagram filters?) However, nothing could prepare anyone for the recent heavy-handed Photoshop alterations performed by perpetual cast member Darcey Silva!
Darcey has been heavily altering photos of herself for years, but a new image promoting her and twin sister Stacey Silva’s House of 11 brand is nothing short of laughingly egregious.
Here is the photo posted by Darcey in her Instagram stories, which included the ironic tagline: “Darcey Silva – The true elegance and beauty that is Darcey ‘The Queen’ Silva.”
It’s fairly easy to take inspiration from Yolanda’s son and daughter and perform a reverse image search to discover that Darcey has Photoshopped her head (I think that’s her head?), logo, halo, and jewelry on top of a photo of another woman. The original picture was taken by a well known Russian wedding photographer named Olga Nikiforova.
Here is the Instagram gallery with the original photo that Darcey used:
As I mentioned, Darcey has been altering images of herself for a while now, and she continues to receive criticism for the practice. Here’s a post by @FraudedByTLC’s Katrina calling out Darcey for another recent alteration:
(Yes, the Silva twins have reportedly landed their own spin-off series. Hopefully it will be better than their previous Twin Life reality show pilot.)
In addition to Photoshopping images of herself and her sister, Darcey has been giving the same treatment to her daughters Aspen and Aniko. The two girls are naturally quite pretty, and the alterations often do more harm than good:
Of course, Darcey isn’t the only one altering her likeness in Photoshop! Throughout Darcey’s 37-season 90 Day Fiance run, we have been having quite a bit of fun with her and her boos. So, I thought I might go through our archives and compile my personal Top 5 Starcasm Darcey Silva Photoshop Moments!
Here they are, with links to the original posts they were used in:
5. TWIN FLAMES
This one is particularly great for this list because it takes an already Photoshopped image of Darcey on a motorcycle (posted by Darcey of course) and merely adds Jesse. The end result is a thrilling image that could easily be a movie poster for Cheesy Rider!
Original post: Social media only.
4. TITANIC
Their hearts will go on! Something about these two iconic lovebirds being aboard a ship destined for disaster seemed incredibly appropriate. It might have actually finished higher on this list if it weren’t for the fact that we also did the same image with Jesse and Jesse and it was even better!
Post: Jesse says Darcey initially sent him “a lot younger” photos & got drunk often their 1st week together (The image originally appeared in another post, but that post also featured the Number One entry on this list, so I included a link for the second time we used it.)
3. 90 DAY BEYONCÉ
Is there a more iconic face for “All the Single Ladies?!” Everybody sing along:
🎶 If you like it
Then you shoulda put a promise ring on it
Don’t be mad once you see that he want it
If you like it, then you shoulda put a cheap fake key in a box and told me it was a key to the house in England you don’t live in
Whoa, oh, oh, oh, oh-oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh 🎶
This one is great because it is so poorly done that it looks like one that Darcey herself might have posted! Actually, here is an example ACTUALLY POSTED BY DARCEY that is pretty similar:
Original post: This image was created to honor the release of the song “Lock your Number” by Darcey and Stacey.
2. GOLDEN LIE
This glorious James bond-inspired image was created in honor of the #TomBrooksChallenge, which encouraged everyone to celebrate Tom’s misrepresentation of himself on social media, on the show, in real life, etc. Amazingly, it is the only official entry in the Top 5 list that includes Darcey’s trademark crocodile tears poop face.
Original post: Before the 90 Days Evidence that Darcey’s bf Tom Brooks is fake inspires the #TomBrooksChallenge
1. GHOST
🎶 Oh, my love, my darling
I’ve hungered for your touch
And a steak cut on the bias 🎶
It’s almost impossible to imagine a movie being more enjoyably bad than Tommy Wiseau’s The Room, but Jesse Meester growing his hair out long and remaking Ghost with Darcey might just do it! Actually, show producers are quickly running out of ideas for Darcey story lines, so why not introduce a supernatural element? It wouldn’t be any less believable than Yolanda and The Williams.
This image might not have earned the top spot on its own merits, but the quote combined with the fact that it originally appeared in a post about Darcey and Jesse fawning over each other on their one-year anniversary makes it so powerful it is almost trauma-inducing!
Original post: Jesse Meester and Darcey Silva celebrate one year anniversary of their “divine day of destiny”
HONORABLE MENTION
This graphic novel format didn’t really seem to fit the Photoshopped Darcey theme all that well, so I didn’t include it in the official list. But, I felt it deserved recognition!
Original post: Social media only.
