LINKS Ashley Ross dead, Jeff Goldblum dragged, Sussex tell-all…

THE BLAST – RIP to Little Women: Atlanta star Ms. Minnie — real name Ashley Ross — who died early this morning from injuries she suffered in a hit-and-run. The Ashley Ross dead news was confirmed by the reality star’s Instagram account; so far, it looks like neither Lifetime nor the rest of Little Women: Atlanta‘s cast have yet responded publicly to the shocking news
DLISTED – Jeff Goldblum is getting dragged for asking Muslim RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Jackie Cox whether Islam is “anti-homosexuality and anti-woman” during his appearance as a guest judge on the show
CELEBITCHY – It seems the former Duke and Dutchess of Sussex, now unbound by royal constraints and traditions and with rather a large grudge against Buckingham Palace in general, has agreed to be interviewed for and otherwise participate in an officially sanctioned biography
REALITY TEA – “Lisa Vanderpump Says Scheana Marie Is Desperate For Love; Jax Taylor Shades Her For Dating Guys From The Bachelor”
THE ASHLEY’S REALITY ROUNDUP – Former Duck Dynasty personality Willie Robertson had his home shot up in a drive-by this weekend. No one was injured and police have already identified and captured the man responsible, though his motive remains unknown. So, expect more about this to come out of Louisiana over the next few days
JEZEBEL – Quarantine is starting to play hell with celebrity appearance: “Because botox requires upkeep every three to four months, it’s possible that some celebrities will emerge with looser faces than previously seen…Jezebel spoke with four surgeons, most of whom agreed that in lieu of injectables, at-home skincare is becoming the new focus of face maintenance”
THE BLEMISH – Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are getting divorced because Kristin says Jay is “guilty of such inappropriate marital conduct as renders further cohabitation unsafe and improper.” That could mean any number of things, but I’m putting my money on “Jay cheated during their monthlong beach vacation and potentially exposed his family to coronavirus as a result”
GO FUG YOURSELF – Here’s a fun throwback gallery: Enjoy “(Almost) All of the May Vogues From 1940-1980″
LAINEY GOSSIP – There’s a major Whitney Houston biopic in the works, and among the producers are several partners in Whitney’s estate, plus her sister-in-law Pat. Unsolicited Leeola Brown opinions incoming
VOX – Here’s the deal with the sunburst mirror, that omnipresent bit of wall fashion that is to interior decorating what the fiddle leaf fig tree is to houseplants
(Photo credit: Ashley Ross dead via Instagram)
John Sharp is Starcasm’s chief editorial correspondent-at-large. Tips: E-mail john@starcasm.net or Twitter @john_starcasm.