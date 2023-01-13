Apollo Nida and Sherien Almufti are married! Wedding photos and details!

Congratulations are FINALLY in order for Apollo Nida and Sherien Almufti! Phaedra Parks’ ex-con ex-husband and Sherien secretly got married in a private ceremony in October — more than six years after Apollo proposed while serving eight years in prison for fraud.
Marriage rumors have been swirling recently after Apollo was spotted wearing what looked to be a wedding band in several social media posts over the past few months. TMZ confirmed the nuptial news on Thursday.
According to TMZ, Apollo and Sherien were married at an Atlanta-area church on October 14, 2022. The “intimate ceremony” was attended by close family and friends, which did not include Phaedra or her children with Apollo — despite the fact that she was aware of the ceremony.
A Sherien Almufti and Apollo Nida wedding photo gallery was shared by @hidefpromos on Instagram, along with some more details. Here’s the gallery, followed by the caption:
Congratulations to Apollo and Sherien! The New Nidas have tied the knot in a private celebration in Buckhead of Atlanta. In a private wedding they were supported by family and close friends. Apollo’s mother, father and brother were in attendance. Sherien’s family, including her sister, and daughter, which they raise together, and close friends attended as well. May God bless your marriage, family, and future years to come.
A Long Time Coming
As mentioned above, Apollo and Sherien were engaged for more than six years before finally walking down the aisle. In addition to the long engagement, there was also quite a long time between Sherien selecting her wedding dress and getting to wear it. Actually, it was such a long time that she apparently had a change of heart!
Sherien filmed an episode of Say Yes To The Dress: Atlanta around May of 2017. Picking out a wedding dress on a hugely popular reality show seemed like a bold mood for someone who recently got engaged to a convicted felon who had served less than two years of an eight-year sentence, but Sherien was undeterred.
The Say Yes To The Dress: Atlanta episode featuring Sherien Almufti eventually aired during Season 10 of the show in 2018.
Here’s Sherien’s intro and more from her episode:
Judging from the October wedding photos, Sherien opted to go with a different wedding dress than the one she chose on Say Yes To The Dress: Atlanta.
Congratulations to Sherien and Apollo! I’m guessing that a lot of people (including this blogger) were betting against their happily ever after back in the prison paper towel engagement ring days, but they are proving the doubters wrong so far! It’s just too bad we didn’t get to see their story play out on Love After Lockup!
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com