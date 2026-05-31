Charli D’Amelio’s dad responds to rumors that her parents have stolen millions from her

Saturday, May 30, deuxmoi posted an item alleging that TikTok influencer Charli D’Amelio discovered that millions of dollars were transferred out of one of her accounts managed by her parents. The funds were reportedly meant for Charli’s savings and were slowly transferred out over time. The post claimed that Charli’s sister Dixie D’Amelio has sided with her parents in the feud, but ends the post that all allegations are unverified.

Charli’s dad Marc D’Amelio left a comment under the video stating “this is not true,” and claiming that Charli is being manipulated. “No one called me for an interview. This is not true,” Marc wrote. “We love Charli but she is being manipulated and I have the receipts. Over the last six years we have remained silent and never addressed gossip but the time has come to set the record straight.”

He then went on a livestream where he vowed to “get Charli back.” He also said he has “nothing to hide,” and has all the receipts to prove that he provided for his daughter. He also said he protected Charli from predators in her DMs at Coachella, and hinted that he trusted the wrong people.

“The only think I have to lose is my family,” Marc said in the livestream, “and I’m not gonna lose my family.

Marc says Charli has not reached out to him in a long time and she is mad at him for something. Marc also claims someone sent his passwords to Charli’s business manager.

Charli has not publicly commented on this issue, but she did put up a picture of herself looking like she had been crying and the caption “i’ll be back dancing later i’m depressed leave me alone” to promote her new YouTube vlog.