WE TV’s Age Inappropriate cast photos, ages and teaser video

WE TV is tapping into the lucrative outside-the-norm relationship reality show genre with their new unscripted series exploring extreme age gaps titled Age Inappropriate.

The show offers “an unfiltered look inside the lives of five couples navigating extreme age gap relationships,” according to the network’s press release. The first season will feature eight episodes and is set to premiere on WE TV and stream on All Reality in August.

Check out the Age Inappropriate teaser trailer and more from the press release announcement:

Age gap relationships are layered with complexities of power dynamics, family pressure, stereotypes, financial imbalance and yes, true love. Experience, money and life stage are powerful forces that can turn passion into pressure, sexual chemistry into combustion and ultimately, love into hate. Can couples separated by decades truly build a lasting love, or is the writing already on the wall? Age Inappropriate, seeks to uncover the answer, exploring the how and why behind what makes these relationships work – or fall completely apart.

WE TV has yet to release names or additional information about the couples, but we do know the identities of one pair thanks to a new Times Union article.

“Troy restaurant entrepreneur Vic Christopher, 50, and girlfriend Caroline Conboy, 24, will star in Age Inappropriate,” the Times Union reveals. The article also points out that Vic and Caroline are no strangers to receiving attention due to their age gap.

Christopher and Conboy, who have been together for nearly four years, regularly discuss their May-December relationship in their social media accounts, and Conboy, who goes by “Caroline Grouch” on Instagram and elsewhere online, wrote about their relationship last year for The Sun, a British tabloid.

Vic and Caroline say casting agents from Age Inappropriate reached out to them after an anniversary post went viral a couple years ago. They also share a tiny bit of information about the rest of the Age Inappropriate cast by revealing they are from Honolulu, Tampa, Atlanta, and New Orleans.

The 26-year age gap between Vic and Caroline is not even close to the largest on Age Inappropriate Season 1. The teaser trailer reveals one couple includes a 74-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman — a difference of 41 years!

Starcasm is working on finding out the exact premiere date for Age Inappropriate, so stay tuned.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com