Who is Catfish, Are You the One? host Kamie Crawford?

Fans of reality television are seeing Kami Crawford more and more. Who is the pageant queen turned host of Catfish? She is equal parts smart, empathetic, and gorgeous.
Kameran “Kamie” Crawford, 30, grew up in Clevland, Ohio as part of a large, diverse family. Her background includes Jamaican, German, English, Cuban, Indian, and African-American ancestry.
Graduating high school from Winston Churchill High School in the Potomac area of Maryland, the Catfish host would go on to make a name for herself in her community.
More than just a pretty face, Crawford completed her college education from Fordham University in 2015 with a degree in communications and media. It is these credentials she used to develop her current hosting career.
Pageant days
Crawford is absolutely stunning, so her history as a pageant queen shouldn’t surprise you. The reality star was a part of Miss Maryland Teen USA after a friend convinced her to try out.
Good thing that she did, because Kami ended up winning the contest in 2010. A move that led her to the Miss Teen USA 2010 pageant, making history as the first contestant from Maryland to win the title.
Crawford’s hosting gigs
When her pageant days came to an end and she got her education in communications, it was clear that Kami Crawford wanted a career in television hosting.
Throughout 2019 she was a part of season 7 of MTV’s Catfish alongside creator Nev Schulman. Fans loved her personality so much she was asked to return permanently, preparing now for the current season airing February 28.
When the other hit MTV series Are You the One? rebranded to a Global edition on Paramount Plus, they decided to replace the host, as well. Kami Crawford hosted the ninth season of AYTO and will likely return in the future.
She also has commitments that are a little less permanent. For example, Crawford lead the reunion episode for Issa Rae’s Sweet Life: Los Angeles. A girl is busy!
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com