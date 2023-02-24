BRINGING UP BATES Katie and Travis celebrate first child, baby girl Hailey

Travis Clark and Katie Bates are parents!
The Bringing Up Bates star and her husband welcomed a baby girl to the world and are celebrating their new bundle of joy on Instagram.
Travis and Katie
In September 2019, Katie announced via Facebook Live that she was in the “beginning stages” of a relationship with Travis Clark. Travis officially started courting Katie Bates, 22, of Bringing Up Bates fame in 2020. The two were set up by mutual friends and the sparks were strong between the young lovebirds.
Katie Bates married Travis Clark on December 3, 2021 and the two shared their first kiss at the alter. This is a common practice among those who follow the controversial religious teachings of Bill Gothard’s Institute in Basic Life Principles.
Baby Hailey
It didn’t take long for the conservative Christian’s to reproduce! Travis and Katie announced they were expecting a baby in August 2022 with ethereal outdoor photos. At the time, the two were keeping things gender-neutral.
Katie Bates kept fans updated all along the way, often posting on Instagram photos with her ever-changing ultrasounds. Here is one where she learned that her baby is “happy and healthy.” Great news!
Finally, the Bringing Up Bates star shared the arrival of their first daughter on February 17, 2023. Baby girl makes the young couple officially a family of three!
Hailey James Clark was born at 10:29 pm, 6 lbs. 1 oz., and measured at 19 inches. Just a little peanut!
Congratulations to Katie Bates and her husband Travis on the arrival of their bundle of joy!
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com