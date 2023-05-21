BRAT LOVES JUDY Jordan arrest details and case update

On the current season of Brat Loves Judy, the ladies are shocked to receive a phone call letting them know Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart’s son, Jordan, was arrested.
Prior to receiving the call, Judy got worried when she found out Jordan had not shown up for work earlier that day. She tried to call Jordan, but her calls went straight to voicemail. Eventually, Judy received the call that confirmed Jordan was arrested.
“ARRESTED FOR WHAT?!” Judy exclaimed into her phone.
“Speeding and marijuana possession with intent to distribute,” the caller revealed, adding that Jordan was unable to get a pre-set bond and would have to spend the night in jail.
Da Brat got a text from an attorney friend with more details. “Marijuana with intent, possession of schedule 1 drug, bond hearing in the morning,” the text read. Da Brat then reminded Judy that she can’t go to the bond hearing because she had a bench warrant in Douglas county where Jordan was arrested.
Starcasm obtained copies of the citations and warrants in Jordan’s case and we can share some additional information.
Just before 8am on the morning of November 28, 2022, Jordan was pulled over for speeding. According to the citation, he was clocked doing 89mph in a 70mph zone on Interstate 20 West.
In addition to the speeding ticket, Jordan was cited for consuming an alcoholic beverage or possessing an open alcoholic beverage container while driving.
The following day, there were warrants issued for Jordan for the following charges:
• Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
• Possession of a schedule I controlled substance
• Possession with the intent to use an object for the purpose of introducing a controlled substance into the human body
Here are the details for each of the charges:
The marijuana possession charge was because Jordan was allegedly found in possession of “a large bag of marijuana with rough bag weight of 302.2 grams.” This charge is a felony.
The schedule I controlled substance charge was because Jordan was allegedly in possession of “21 individual packaged smoking devices of different flavors with each device containing 2000mg of THC oil.” This charge is a felony.
The possession of an object for drug use was because Jordan was allegedly in possession of 4 packs of leaf wrap rolling papers and 21 THC smoking devices.” This charge is a misdemeanor.
According to jail records, the combined bond for Jordan was $41,500. The case is still listed as open after being sent to the District Attorney on November 30.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com