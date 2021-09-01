LINKS Mike Richards fired, Ted Lasso dating intrigue, Reservation Dogs…

DLISTED – News of Mike Richards fired as the executive producer of Jeopardy! spread like beautiful wildfire yesterday. Richards, seen above surrounded by his supporters and allies, had already been fired as host for rigging the audition process, selecting himself as host regardless, sabotaging LeVar Burton, and being a pretty open sexist and misogynist. Ted Lasso should audition
THE GIST – On that note, should Coach Beard and Jamie Tartt start dating? I mean, probably not. But should they at least make out first, so we can get a sense of whether they’d be a good couple? I doubt it. Now, that said — is this article, hoping for both of those things, a delightful exercise in wishful thinking, and worth your clicks & eyeballs? Yes. Yes it is
LAINEY GOSSIP – I, too, am struggling with writing a Reservation Dogs article, because the show keeps getting better and better and defying my attempts to say something about it
CELEBITCHY – Don’t be like the unvaccinated and unmasked teacher who went to school regardless of having contracted Covid, got kids in her class sick, and is responsible for 27 total infections and counting. Be like the vaccinated and masked people who aren’t spreading Covid. Get vaccinated and wear a mask, people. It’s not hard
REALITY TEA – Would you be down for Denise Richards coming back to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? Because Denise herself might be down for it
THE ASHLEY’S REALITY ROUNDUP – Cameran Eubanks is going to guest co-host The View while the show tries to sort out its latest hosting departure. It’s mostly due to Thomas Ravenel, but I shudder every time I hear about Southern Charm cast members doing anything, so I can’t see this guest spot becoming permanent
THE HOLLYWOOD GOSSIP – Kim Kardashian is helping Kanye push his latest album, because while they’re nowhere near romantic love they are entwined business partners till death do them part. And part of Kim’s promotional deal is she’ll pose naked to help drive sales
THE BLAST – Sarah Paulson has some regrets over wearing a fat suit to play Linda Tripp on American Horror Story
GO FUG YOURSELF – Really not sure what look Megan Fox is going for here. But maybe she nailed it?
JEZEBEL – “Elizabeth Holmes, founder of the failed blood testing startup Theranos, will reportedly accuse her ex-boyfriend and business partner of abuse during her upcoming criminal trial”
