We have the preview trailer for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4! It appears as though chief engineer Colin MacRrae is no longer content just sitting back and watching all the hook ups and drama as he engineers a game of tonsil hockey with chief stew Daisy Kelliher — much to first mate Gary King’s dismay? Could this be a love triangle of sadness that ends one of reality television’s greatest on-screen bromances?!
In case you missed it, Colin enters the season single and ready to mingle. He and Sailing Yacht stalwarts Gary, Daisy and Captain Glenn Shephard join six new faces aboard Parsifal III as they navigate what looks to be a love Bermuda triangle in Sardinia, Italy.
Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 press release
BRAVO’S BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT MAKES A SPLASH AS SEASON FOUR PREMIERES MONDAY, APRIL 10 AT 8/7c
…Capt. Glenn and his comeback team Daisy Kelliher, Gary King and Colin MacRae resume their responsibilities aboard Parsifal III, along with new, dynamic crew members, as they set sail in Sardinia, Italy.
Capt. Glenn realizes that his laid-back leadership style has allowed his crew to become too comfortable and starts taking charge of quality control in the interior department, much to Daisy’s dismay. In the galley, Chef Ileisha’s cooking impresses the guests, but her indecisiveness and co-dependency lead to time-management issues between courses, which causes her to self-destruct. On deck, strong personalities collide, and a power struggle results in a near mutiny, as Gary clashes with his new overconfident deckhand, Chase.
Two overlapping love triangles further complicate the dynamics on-board, and a shocking hookup puts Colin, Daisy and Gary’s friendship in jeopardy.
With a near collision, fire, crew rebellion, gruesome guest injury and two different potentially season-ending engine failures, this is the most captivating and unpredictable season yet of Below Deck Sailing Yacht.
Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 cast bios and Instagram links
Official Bravo bios and photos for the whole crew!
Captain Glenn Shephard
Instagram: @capt_glennshephard
Originally from Montreal, Capt. Glenn’s life has always been dictated by the need to see the world. Early on in his travels, he was invited onboard a 50-foot classic sailboat to work as a deckhand and was immediately hooked and has never looked back. With over 22 years in the industry and 13 years as the Captain on Parsifal III, Glenn has hosted hundreds of high-end guests over many busy charter seasons. Glenn knows how to keep his cool while catering to the uber elite. This laid-back Captain is calm until his limits are pushed. Don’t mess with Capt. Glenn!
Chief Stew Daisy Kelliher
Instagram: @daisykelliher87
Returning chief stew Daisy Kelliher is considered a yachting legacy. Her grandfather was an Olympic sailor for Ireland in 1964, and her parents – and many aunts and uncles – were yachties. Daisy has a lot to live up to when she returns to Parsifal III after a successful last two seasons and can always be counted on to give you a piece of her mind and let her hair down to have a good time.
First Mate Gary King
Instagram: @king_gk
Having captained smaller boats and run the deck on several busy super yachts, Gary’s 13 years of experience is apparent in the way he runs his deck team. On one hand, he rules his department with an iron fist but on the other hand, he is never the type to leave a party first. He brims with mischievous charm but his flirtation gets him in hot water on and off deck.
First Engineer Colin MacRae
Instagram: @parlayrevival_colin
Longtime sailor Colin MacRae worked as a Chief Engineer on super yachts for 15 years before joining Parsifal III for his third season. With a big heart and an impish smile, Colin is more than happy to lend a hand anywhere that he might be needed. However, when Colin’s kindness gets mistaken for weakness, fireworks fly.
Chef Ileisha Dell
Instagram: @ileishadelleats
With over 17 years of experience, Chef Ileisha is living her dream as a yacht chef, merging her passion of cooking, traveling the world and working and living on the water. Originally from a small beach town on the east coast of Australia, she worked her way into some of Sydney’s most prestigious kitchens as a pastry chef. Chef Ileisha has taken many leaps in her career, partnering alongside her head chef Matt Moran for his cooking show, working as a private chef for one of Sydney’s most famous households and accompanying a family and their yacht across the Mediterranean for two years. To stay in tune with her creativity, Chef Ileisha also loves photography, film, interior design, and scouting for vintage glassware.
Stew Lucy Edmunds
Instagram: @lucy_edmunds
Originally from Wales, Lucy shines with a bubbly personality and enthusiasm that makes her the perfect fit for the interior team. After feeling stuck at university during the pandemic, Lucy, who has a wide breadth of experience in the hospitality world, set sail and joined the yachting industry. Before getting her start in the Mediterranean, she worked at high-end restaurants and became a club VIP manager at only 19 years old. When she’s not chartering across the globe, Lucy enjoys a more laid-back lifestyle of playing sports and watching rugby.
Stew Mads Herrera
Instagram: @_madhatta
Born and raised in South Florida, Mads spent much of her time in the water and on yachts, so it was only natural she ended up in the maritime industry. With two years of experience, Mads has worked on day charters and boat deliveries and is eager for the new challenges of working on a charter yacht. A true adventurer, Mads lives life in the fast line traveling the world, riding dirt bikes and sky diving.
Deckhand Alex Propson
Instagram: @alexpropson
Originally from Wisconsin, Alex got his jumpstart in yachting while networking in Los Angeles. He moved to South Florida and kept up his career as a deckhand since achieving his captain’s license. The career change was influenced by the pandemic after spending eight years in sales. You can always find Alex staying active whether practicing yoga, playing basketball or diving in top destinations around the world.
Deckhand Chase Lemacks
Instagram: @chase_lemacks
A southern gentleman from South Carolina, Chase knows how to turn on the charm for the demanding guests this season. Chase originally joined the world of yachting with the dream of one day sailing around the world running charters on a sailboat of his own. Having solely worked on large motor yachts since 2019, it was an exciting challenge and welcome change of pace to come on board a sailing vessel. When he’s not on deck, he loves to get his hands dirty backpacking, hunting and fixing up old homes.
