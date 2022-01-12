BEFORE THE 90 DAYS Kimberly’s mom Sally passed away last night

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Kimberly Menzies shared some sad news with her fans today. Her mother, Sally Humphrey, passed away on Monday.
“My mom passed away last night,” Kim captioned an Instagram photo gallery of herself and her mom. “No one will ever understand how close her and I were. She was my #1 supporter and my best friend. I will miss you for the rest of my life but I know you will always be with me and in my heart. I love you Mommy. 💔❤️”
Kim’s full gallery post:
Kim’s on-screen love interest Usman also posted about Sally’s passing:
It’s hard and difficult to believe that MOMMEY has gone, you are a wonderful and amazing mother to us and we will never forget you. we will be praying for you even though we know you are resting in Perfect Peace.
You live a good LIFE in the world and I believe you live the best life in paradise. We love you MOM, R.I.P 😭💔🕊🕯🙏🏾
..
Hard Luck @itskimberly90 @jdmzie
Usman’s post was accompanied by a screen shot of himself having a video conversation with Sally:
Kim revealed that her mom was having health problems in her introductory segment of Before the 90 Days. “I live at home with my mother because I’m her primary care giver,” Kim said. “She has rheumatoid arthritis in her hips that’s caused her to not be mobile, so I pretty much do everything for her.”
“My mother is my best friend,” Kim added. “I love her to death.”
Kim and Sally shared an emotional scene just before Kim left to meet Usman in Tanzania. Kim began to cry as she expressed to her mom that she felt guilty leaving her.
Sally was having none of it! “Don’t feel that way,” she assured her daughter. “You’re gonna ruin your own trip!” The two shared a very emotional embrace just before Kim got in an Uber and headed to the airport.
According to her Facebook page, Sally was 78 years old at the time of her passing. Our thoughts are with Kim, her family, and her friends at this time.
Here’s a throwback photo of Kim and Sally from back in the 1980s:
90 Day Fiance Stars React To Sally’s Passing
Kim’s post has been inundated with condolence messages. Those condolences included messages from numerous cast members from the various shows in the 90 Day Fiance franchise. “I can’t answer every phone call or message at this time,” Kim responded. “Thank you all for your words, prayers and thoughts. ❤️❤️❤️”
Here are just some of the messages from other 90 Day Fiance cast members:
Memphis: I am so sorry for your loss! I know how much you all love each other! Keeping you all in our prayers! ❤️
Jasmine: So sorry for your loss my Kim ❤️
David Toborowsky: So sorry for your loss. Annie and I are both sending prayers to you and your family 🙏🙏❤❤
Danielle Jbali: So sorry for your loss, sending prayers for you and your family
Kenneth: Sooooo sorry! Our hearts goes out to you. ❤️
Armando: Sorry for your loss. May she Rest In Peace. Hugs to you and yours ❤️
