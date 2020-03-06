LINKS William Shatner’s horse semen, Weinstein heart surgery, Kristen Doute burns bridges…

DLISTED – The man’s marriage may be over, but William Shatner’s horse semen will be his forever. Shatner’s divorce settlement with ex-wife Elizabeth gives Shatner ownership of the now-former couple’s two horses, all breeding equipment, and “all horse semen” currently in storage. Pretty standard thoroughbred agreement, really
CELEBITCHY – Harvey Weinstein is finally off to prison after being convicted on rape charges, after first having to be hospitalized with the heart trouble that comes when years of hidden guilt and shame come crashing down inside a person
REALITY TEA – Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute, addressing her ongoing and bitter feud with co-stars Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney, says she doesn’t “care if we are never friends again” following Kristen’s affair with Jax Taylor (plus untold further messiness)
VOX – The biggest and most prestigious venture capital firm in America is warning its people to prepare for the worst when it comes to coronavirus. So, good luck to the rest of us, I guess
THE ASHLEY’S REALITY ROUNDUP – “MTV Releases Cast List & First Trailer for The Challenge Season 35: Get Ready for “Total Madness!””
JEZEBEL – Here is a sadly relatable story about a failure to buy two of an item of clothing that you really, really like
GO FUG YOURSELF – Stella McCartney’s latest fashion show closed with a person in a cow costume. This article doubles as a clever bit of click-through embedding, since you’ll have to scroll through 52 other photos before getting to the chuckle (and don’t be faked out by the huge dotted print in #38)
LAINEY GOSSIP – “Demi Lovato wasn’t OK for a while, as we know. And we know because she’s been candid about relapse and recovery, about her mental health issues. For many people, speaking openly about their personal struggles helps to address shame and stigma; Demi continues to take this approach now that she is coming back into the spotlight with several new projects”
THE BLAST – How has Dancing With The Stars not had same-sex couples until now?
THE BLEMISH – Tyga knows, but he isn’t telling (yet)
(Photo credit: William Shatner’s horse semen via Instagram)
