90 DAY FIANCE Ash Naeck’s girlfriend Tina Sardellis is pregnant

Who’s ready for an awkward seminar about filling a woman’s nothing box? Former 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days life coach Ash Naeck is going to be a dad again!
Ash shared the news moments ago on Instagram with a photo of himself kissing the baby bump of his current girlfriend, Tina Sardellis. “To seeing the fam growing 👶 🧺, life sure never gets boring,” Ash captioned the image. “Exciting times ahead,” he added.
Ash also posted an announcement in his Instagram stories, which included a sonogram, rattle, baby booties and a onesie that reads, “Baby Naeck Sardellis coming October 2022.”
Tina shared both images and another photo of her baby bump on her personal Instagram account and broke the news to her followers by writing: “There is bun in the oven 🤰🙏👶❤️”
The same three images were posted by Tina on her business Instagram page where Tina penned a lengthier announcement:
Hello beautiful souls!
You may have noticed that I’ve been super quiet on socials lately.
I’ve been very yin, nurturing and nourishing myself for the expected coming of our precious little bubba 👶
My darling Ash @themindbodycoach and I, have kept a little surprise and we are so excited to share our happy news with you ❤️🙏🥰
The child will be Ash’s second, joining his 11-year-old son Taj. Judging by social media, Tina has three daughters ranging in age from 12 to 17. Tina recently had a different last name (the same as her daughters), so I assume that she was married and recently divorced.
It’s unclear how long Ash and Tina have been dating, but they partnered together on a business venture called LightWarriorz that made its Instagram debut in early October of 2021.
If you’re curious to know more about Tina, she describes herself as “an activator, alchemist, transmuter, light language healer, Reiki master/teacher, Pellowah practitioner and yoga teacher, energy intuitive, and workshop facilitator.”
Not enough words for you? Here is more from Tina’s website www.pnev-ma.com.au:
I am multidimensional energy healer a clear conduit of divine healing, love and light frequencies…
One of my many gifts is Light Language. Light language can be described as a vibrational expression that is understood on a soul level.
Light language activates wisdom codes, clears, balances and gently stimulates a healing response in the body. More Light and energy flows into areas that may feel blocked or stagnant, through sound, light and vibration. Each session is unique to the individual and exactly at the right vibrational resonance.
I create a space where you feel safe and held, allowing your bodies and being to feel at ease.
I am committed to raising the vibration of the planet and being of service to this reality. My activations empower you to remember your innate light within and help shift your frequency to a higher consciousness that is available.
Well, alrighty then! Congratulations to Ash and his light language healing alchemist bae Tina! If you’d like to offer up your congratulations, you can do so by clicking on Ash and/or Tina’s Instagram profiles in the pregnancy announcement posts below:
