BEFORE THE 90 DAYS David’s Ukrainian boo Lana has LOTS of online dating profiles!

Just when 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers thought producers had found the most gullible person in Las Vegas with Yolanda, fellow Sin City resident David Murphey made his debut on the show to give her a run for her money! Actually, it looks more like David’s Ukrainian love Lana is giving him a run for his money — like all of his money!
David says in his intro that he has been speaking with 27-year-old Lana online for seven years. He reveals that they only communicate via an international dating website, which charges fees for the interactions — including very high rates for video communication. David estimates that he has spent more than $100,000 on the site speaking with Lana over the past seven years. As gullible as Yolanda seems, we don’t have any evidence that she was actually sending The Williams any money.
Adding to David’s gullibility factor is the fact that he has already traveled to Ukraine three times to meet Lana, and she was a no show every time. Despite all the red flags, David is heading back to Ukraine once again — and he remains confident that Lana will be there to greet him.
During his introduction, TLC posted numerous photos of Lana, which gave 90 Daytectives a lot more to work with as far as tracking her down online. As it turns out, tracking Lana down on international pay dating sites was about as hard as looking for long lost relatives after winning the lottery. In other words, she is EVERYWHERE!
Instagrammer @90dayfiancetoday was the first that I saw to share examples of Lana’s numerous dating profiles. The account shared two different profiles for Lana (aka Svetlana) from russianbridesint.com and ladadate.com. It wasn’t difficult to take things from there as I was able to turn up Lana’s profile on at least five other international dating sites.
Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to match up the appearance of the chat room featured on the show with any of the sites, but that could be because the chat room interface is different than the look of the main site. However, I assume the sites are all pretty similar in how they work. @90dayfiancetoday accessed a Russian Brides Int account and shared some of the pricing details (full gallery embedded further down).
The way that Russian Brides Int (and I assume others) works is that account holders purchase credits. Those credits can then be spent on a wide range of things — from simply sending an animated sticker emoji while chatting, to arranging a visit to the woman’s country to meet her. Here is a break down of the pricing for credits on Russian Brides Int, followed by a list of some of the items available for purchase:
16 credits $8 (one-time promo)
64 credits $35
100 credits $60
180 credits $90
265 credits $119
750 credits $299
1711 credits $599
Examples of gifts available for purchase:
Pizza delivery – 109 credits
Bouquet of 5 pink roses – 199 credits
Lingerie set – 476 credits
Gold earrings – 630 credits
Luxury spa day – 650 credits
English lessons – 999 credits
Driving classes – 2099 credits
Laptop – 2099 credits
Here’s a gallery of screen shots from @90dayfiancetoday with more examples:
And for those of you curious to know how Lana pitches herself online, here are some examples of her bios with a few hand selected specifics of interest:
LADADATE
Occupation: Manager
Level of English: Fluent
About Myself
I am a girl who may be very different. But on another side love to be alone sometimes. I am adventurous, affectionate, caring, easy-going, family-oriented, gentle, intelligent, romantic and with a good sense of humor. I like to care about other people and I respect thoughts and points of view of each person. I am told I am a good listener. I agree with it as I am very understanding by nature. I am not afraid to open my heart, to show my feelings and ask forgiveness if it was really my fault. I am very honest and I… hate lie. I like clever conversations, enjoy spending time outdoors and I am fond of sports. I am passionate with everything I do. I am looking for real love here. I am a loving and generous person and I know how to make a man happy. I want to show every day how much I love him, I want to support him in any moment, to be his muse and wonderful princess who always extends beauty and feminity.
Hobby
I am open to everything, but most of the time I find better energy balance in the nature. I like sea and mountains. All depends upon my mood and than I will choose something one. I can be lazy: just laying on the sand the whole day or at home with my book in the silence and nobody interrupt me. And in the evening I can just get up and go to my friends with whom we are planning to spend our free time. We can go to some night club or cafe or just go out of the city to the sea to the fresh air, to make some picnic and… relax from routine work.
About Partner (age 30 – 65)
I am eager to find a man who will be on the same impulsive and active wave with me. I imagine him as a charming, handsome, clever, sexy person with a sense of humor. My marriage should be sincere, spontaneous, not the marriage of convenience, but love-match. I dont want to engage myself in just a quick relation. I am looking for a truthful, tender, calm, loving and wishing to be loved, sincere, sensual, modest, manly person. Some wildness would be also welcome. Faithful would perhaps be my main word do describe my… needs a man who would appreciate all my advantages. I will payback him with all my eternal love, tender and faithfulness.
RUSSIAN BRIDES INT
Job: Executive / Management
Knowledge of languages: Ukrainian
Looking for:
i am eager to find a man who will be on the same impulsive and active wave with me. i imagine him as a charming, handsome, clever, sexy person with a sense of humor. my marriage should be sincere, spontaneous, not the marriage of convenience, but love-match. i dont want to engage myself in just a quick relation. i am looking for a truthful, tender, calm, loving and wishing to be loved, sincere, sensual, modest, manly person. some wildness would be also welcome. faithful would perhaps be my main word do describe my needs a man who would appreciate all my advantages. i will payback him with all my eternal love, tender and faithfulness.and i am sure i ll find this man here)))
About me:
i am open and dedicated, cheerful and with a good sense of humor. i cannot take offence for a long time and always try to be in a good mood. i love yachts and sea, cooking and travelling. to stay out of doors in the fresh air is the best rest for me. i seriously go in for fitness and i am keen on equestrian sport, karting, bowling, poker. i like good jokes, laughter and cheerful people. i am open to everything, but most of the time i find better energy balance in the nature. i like sea and mountains. all depends upon my mood and than i will choose something one. i can be lazy: just laying on the sand the whole day or at home with my book in the silence and nobody interrupt me. and in the evening i can just get up and go to my friends with whom we are planning to spend our free time. we can go to some night club or cafe or just go out of the city to the sea to the fresh air, to make some picnic and relax from routine work..
VERONIKA LOVE
Current occupation: Secretary
English level: Intermediate
[Bio is a duplicate]
ANASTASIA DATE
Occupation: Financial Manager
Level of English: Beginner
Character:
I am open minded and easy going person, I am open to communication, I enjoy Life, take every day with a smile and believe that there is no cause to be angry or sad, life is beautiful, every moment is unique. I have the most amazing and supportive family. They have always been there for me through everything and still are… I am so appreciative of my parents. I have a very caring personality and a love for people. I really enjoy meeting new people. I am a great listener and always will try to put a smile on your face
Interests:
I like active life and I have many interests. I like to visit hippodrome, I am good in horse riding))) I like to spend my weekends with my family and go to the picnic or to stay with my mom and help her to bake a strawberry pie)).I adore communication, go for a walk and reading.
Looking For Type:
I’m looking for an open and experienced man. The one who will be able to share all the benefits of this world with me. My desired man should be willing to help me with good advice. And I want to be able to throw myself into his arms. I want him to be sensual and attentive, strong-minded and faithful. He should be ready to share many activities with his woman, to make fun together and explore both souls and bodies of each other with mutual pleasure. I do not and will not change him. I want him just to be himself.
PREDICTION
Clearly, my speculation that Lana was actually a Ukrainian woman named Anya was debunked during David’s debut. He revealed that Anya was a Ukrainian woman he met before he began talking to Lana seven years ago. Here is David’s actual explanation, which seems to indicate that he is no stranger to taking trips to Ukraine to meet women:
Before I started chatting with Lana, I went to Odessa, Ukraine to meet a few women, and Anya was one of those girls. And I thought, ‘Wow! Anya’s really cute. I wonder if something could happen with her. But Anya was just too shy for me, and it didn’t click. But we stayed friends. And Anya knows all about my relationship with Lana.
I just wanted to highlight my previous speculative failure before offering up my revised thoughts about what we might expect to see with David and Lana this season.
David has mentioned that he has video chatted with Lana, albeit with no volume. So, we know that she is at least partly involved in participating in their relationship. (It’s probably overthinking to imagine that these sites hire out other people to type in the chat rooms, but who knows?) Regardless, it does sound as though David has talked with the actual Lana from the photos.
The fact that TLC used actual photos of Lana leads me to think that they have talked with her and got permission. (As we previously posted, the photos of Yolanda’s catfish Williams aren’t atually the photos that he sent her, but they are licensed stock images of an Italian body builder.) It could be that producers were able to license use of the images from the website, but my gut tells me that this is a situation similar to Caesar and Maria and that they are in contact with the actual Lana.
I simply cannot imagine a scenario in which David flies over to Ukraine with a camera crew, meets up with Anya, and then nothing. That just isn’t the m.o. of the show’s producers. Of course, we know David makes the trip because we’ve seen footage of him at the Odessa train station in the previews, so I believe are going to get SOMETHING to make it all worthwhile. I don’t believe that any of the shows from the 90 Day Fiance franchise have ever filmed an America flying overseas and getting stood up before simply returning home, and I don’t think that will change this season.
The only way I see David getting stood up by Lana is if they have some sort of surprise story line hook to serve as a pay off. Perhaps Anya and Lana know each other and she actually connected the two of them? Maybe David is like ol’ slick Ricky and has some other Ukrainian girls lined up to meet when Lana bails? Or perhaps we will see Lana’s husband show up to surprise David? I’m just spitballing here.
I will confess that I kinda like David, and I’m a little excited to see how the story plays out. I will keep my 90 Daytective hat on, but it’s beginning to look like the only way to know how their story ends is to keep tuning in for new episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airing Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC!
