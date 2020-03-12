BEFORE THE 90 DAYS Abby gets married to British fiance Louis Dubell

Congratulations are in order for 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days OG Abby St. Germain (a.k.a Armi St. Germain) as she officially got married to her British boo Louis Dubell in the United Kingdom earlier today!
“I said I do to my best friend,” Abby began a Facebook and Instagram caption for a gallery of wedding photos posted just hours ago. “This is probably gonna be a long caption but it is what it is,” she continues, before showering her new husband and her new family with praise and appreciation:
I’m very blessed to have Louis in my life. I’m so thankful to him for having given me a chance when probably nobody else would because of my past mistakes. His love is truly unconditional. He makes me feel loved every single day. He talks about his feeling. He laughs with me not at me. He defends me. He makes me feel safe in every way. I love him so very much and I’ll show him every single day. I’m excited for this lifetime journey. You really are the best husband anyone could ask for. I’m also very blessed to have your family as my in laws. I’m honoured to be your wife and carry your last name. You really have changed me and taught me so much. I promise to love you, respect you and be faithful to till death do us part.❤ Mr and Mrs Dubell
Abby, who is originally from Haiti and was featured on the inaugural season of Before the 90 Days along with fiance Sean Hiler, has been updating her fans throughout her relationship with Louis. The two first met in person when Louis made an impromptu trip to the Dominican Republic, where Abby was in school, in December of 2018. The meeting went extremely well as the two went Facebook Official on New Year’s Day of 2019.
Louis proposed, and Abby accepted, a little more than two months later. Abby agreed to move to England, and the couple began the visa process. She shared the following update in December of last year:
Hey Guys! I really wanted to keep things private, but I thought since I let you know we were applying for the Family of a settled person Visa (Known as the UK fiance Visa) that you should know that my Visa is APPROVED!!🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳 I’m moving to the UK to be with The man I love. I’m really excited for this new beginning. God knew how hard it was for us everytime we had to say Goodbye. But No more Goodbyes!❤❤🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 I love you baby @dubesss
The British wedding ends a rather bumpy road to happily ever after for Abby. The 23-year-old was juggling two older American guys in Chris and Sean there for a while, as Before the 90 Days fans are well aware. Abby and Sean would eventually get engaged, but they officially split up in March of 2018.
Abby rebounded quickly as she announced in April of 2018 that she was “in a beautiful new and exciting relationship” with an American businessman in his 30s.
As is often the case with things that are “beautiful new and exciting,” the sheen wore off and Abby was a single woman again by the end of the year. As mentioned above, Louis flew into the Dominican Republic in December and the two made it official on January 1 of 2019. Less than 14 months later, Abby is married and living in The United Kingdom!
Hmmmmm… Perhaps TLC should have considered giving Abby her own spin-off? They could have called it Abby’s Road: A Thin Line Between Love And Haiti.
In all seriousness, congratulations to Abby and Louis! We wish them all the best! We will keep our eyes peeled for the inevitable pregnancy announcement.
Until then, here is Abby’s wedding photo gallery from Instagram to tide you over, as well as a throwback link to her and Sean Hiler playing Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus in Haiti:
View this post on Instagram
I said I do to my best friend. This is probably gonna be a long caption but it is what it is. I'm very blessed to have Louis in my life. I'm so grateful to him for having giving me a chance when probably nobody else would because of my past mistakes. His love is truly unconditional. He makes me feel loved every single day. He talks about his feeling. He laughs with me not at me. He defends me. He makes me feel safe in every way. I love him so very much and I'll show him every single day. I'm excited for this lifetime journey. You really are the best husband anyone could ask for. I'm also very blessed to have your family as my in laws. I'm honoured to be your wife and carry your last name. You really have changed me and taught me so much. I promise to love you, respect you and be faithful to till death do us part.❤ Mr and Mrs Dubell •#haitiangirl #haitianwomen #UK #relationshipgoals #justmarried #relationshipquotes #couplegoals #interracialcouple #wanderlust #Haiti #passportready #loveisblind #loveisland#ldr #interracialrelationship #interracialcouples #wanderer #interracialmarriage #weddinggowns #weddingplanning #swirler #bwwm #haitianfood #braids #naturalhairstyles #healthy_hair_journey #bigchop #makeuptutorials #eyebrow #4chairdaily
#90DayFiance Photos from @HilerSean & @Abie509's Christmas charity event in Haiti during which they gave toys and meals to nearly 300 children: https://t.co/FoLBGlHu49 Plus, Sean responds to those who think he & Abby may have frauded a little bit with the event donations pic.twitter.com/vylyVQC70a
— Starcasm (@starcasm) December 29, 2017
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com