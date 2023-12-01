90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couple Mary and Brandan De Nucciõ have shared the first photos of their baby! Plus, they revealed her name and birthday!
Mary and Brandan spoke with Entertainment Tonight and revealed their daughter was born on August 15 via C-section. The couple named her Midnight.
“When I heard our baby crying for the first time during my C-section, I got teary-eyed and was so happy to realize I have a baby!” Mary told ET. “Our daughter, Midnight, is worth everything and I’ve never been this happy in my whole life.”
In addition to the image above, Mary also posted two more photos of Midnight on her Instagram account earlier today.
“My everything ❤️” Mary captioned the photo above. The proud mom also shared this image in her stories:
UPDATE – Mary has posted photos from the delivery room! Here’s the gallery:
The arrival of Midnight was roughly four months after Mary and Brandan’s infamous bug-swarmed wedding in April.
Mary being pregnant is no surprise to viewers as it was a central part of the couple’s story line on the show. Plus, news of Mary’s pregnancy was leaked by multiple sources online back in July.
There were later reports that Mary was pregnant again, but none of those reports have been confirmed. [It’s believed the second pregnancy rumors were started after Mary posted photos from her first pregnancy months later.]
Congratulations to Mary and Brandan! Their happily ever after certainly seems very unlikely, but they appear to still be together and making the best of it. Or are they?
Brandan recently posted a photo gallery of Mary on Instagram and captioned it by simply writing, “Her smile.” However, Brandan is nowhere to be seen on Mary’s Instagram account.
Perhaps we will get an accurate relationship status update during the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 5 Couples Tell All? Stay tuned!
