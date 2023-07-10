BEFORE THE 90 DAYS Statler’s mom is a mayor in Texas

Statler Riley from 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days shares her adoption story during her intro on the show.
“I think when you’ve been rejected your whole life, you kind of get used to it,” Statler says, after revealing that she’s had some difficulty being accepted due to her ADHD.
“I was rejected before I was even born!” Statler continues. Statler then explained that comment and talked about her childhood:
I was adopted day one, picked up by another family. My parents already had two boys. They wanted to make sure that they had a girl.
The only way that you can guarantee that you have a girl is if you adopt one — at least back in those days.
I do believe my parents had the best intentions, but I never felt like I really measured up. My brothers were like the golden children. They got perfect grades. They were involved in sports. There was nothing that they couldn’t do.
I had terrible grades. I was constantly failing. I think I just always kind of feel like I’m going to disappoint my parents. So, coming out and being gay felt like another disappointment.
During Statler’s intro, TLC shared multiple family photos of Riley with her brothers and parents. However, the faces of all of Statler’s family members were blurred out in the pictures. That would seem to indicate her family declined to be a part of Before the 90 Days filming.
Cast family members not participating on 90 Day Fiance is fairly common. The show receives a great deal of media attention, and it is often difficult to predict how the cast members are going to come off after filming and editing is complete.
One of Statler’s family members was likely more averse to any sort of negative media attention than most, and that’s because she is an elected official!
Statler’s mom is the mayor of a small town in Texas, and has been for more than 19 years! Originally elected in 2004, Statler’s mom has served TEN TERMS as mayor, including another victory in May of last year.
Statler’s mom will be up for reelection in 2024, and I can’t imagine she didn’t at least let out a small sigh when she watched her daughter bragging about having sex in church on national television.
In addition to having a mom who’s a mayor, Statler’s dad is a prominent lawyer in San Antonio. One of Statler’s over-achieving brothers is her dad’s law partner, and Statler’s mom works as an office manager for the firm.
Here’s one of the family photos shared on Before the 90 Days, but without the blurring:
And here’s a photo of Statler holding a photo with her mom and dad:
