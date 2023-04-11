How to watch Larsa Pippen’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians episodes

Real Housewives of Miami fans love Larsa Pippen. Many may know her from her time when she was friends with the Kardashians.
The girls have had a falling out… but rumor has it she might be back in the fold soon. Here’s how you can catch up on all the times Larsa was featured on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
Who is Larsa Pippen?
Larsa Marie Pippen has been a staple on reality shows since the 2000’s. As an original cast member of Real Housewives of Miami in 2011, the star rejoined the series for its revamp in 2021.
Raised in Chicago, Illinois, her mother from Lebanon and father is from Syria. Pippen was married to NBA legend Scotty Pippen from the years 1997-2021.
Larsa has 4 kids from her previous marriage, and has made some waves recently for her relationship with another basketball-adjacent boyfriend… she’s been dating Michael Jordan’s son Marcus since 2022.
Larsa, Kim and Kourtney
Larsa Pippen was close friends with both Kim and Kourtney Kardashian when their show Keeping Up with the Kardashians was airing on E!. Featured on several episodes, the gorgeous girls were friends for over a decade before an infamous falling out.
The group grew close while the Kardashian sisters were filming Kourtney and Kim Take Miami in 2009. During this time, Larsa was featured on several episodes of the three-season spin off series.
You can watch Kourtney and Kim Take Miami with premium subscriptions to either fuboTV, Sling TV, or YouTubeTV.
Larsa Pippen’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians episodes
Larsa Pippen was also featured on episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians – all of which can still be watched on cable or with a subscription to Peacock.
With minor appearances during some major milestones – Pippen was featured on both Season 6 Episode 15 Kim’s Fairytale Wedding: A Kardashian Event – Part 2 and Season 10 episode 7 Special Delivery celebrating the birth of Reign Disick.
Her biggest KUWTK appearance came during Season 17 episode 6 for the episode Psalm West. Larsa accompanies Kourtney Kardashian on a trip to Turks and Caicos and causes a LOT OF DRAMA.
While on the girls trip, Pippen has a confrontation with Poosh COO Sarah Howard. Sarah becomes concerned about a girl in the bathroom who is having unrelated issues, and Larsa is NOT having it.
Larsa confronts Howard in a seemingly aggressive way:
Who cares? It’s not our fault. It’s not our problem. I’m not trying to get to the bathroom and get in someone’s business.
The ordeal causes Kourtney and Larsa to have a one on one to discuss the issue, where Pippen defends the fact that she is just trying to keep the trip light and fun for Kourt.
Will Larsa be on more episodes of The Kardashians in the future? If the group makes up from their 2021 fallout, the answer is very likely yes.
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com