Teen Mom OG dad Ryan Edwards is back behind bars in Tennessee, despite the fact that he is supposed to be in court-mandated rehab in Texas.
The Ashley was the first to report that Ryan was arrested Friday night in Chattanooga for driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance. That arrest triggered a probation violation from Ryan’s previous harassment charge conviction, and the harassment charge is what is listed on the Hamilton County Jail website.
Starcasm can confirm that new charges of driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance have been filed against Ryan. His next scheduled court date is April 20 for those charges.
Starcasm can also confirm that there is an April 20 court date set for his harassment charge and previous possession of a controlled substance charge.
When Ryan pleaded guilty to the harassment charge, he was given a suspended prison sentence of 11 months and 29 days. Given Ryan’s COMPLETE disregard for the terms of his probation, it’s hard to imagine a scenario in which the judge doesn’t force Ryan to serve the full sentence.
In addition to the harassment sentence, Ryan’s previous possession of a controlled substance charge has been reopened with an April 20 court date scheduled. That charge was to be dismissed after completing rehab with good behavior.
In summary, Ryan Edwards will be in court on April 20 with four pending charges: harassment, DUI, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Ryan Edwards overdosed while driving?
The Sun obtained the arrest affidavit from Ryan’s most recent arrest, and the details are startling. The document indicates that Ryan was found “unconscious and unresponsive” in the driver’s seat of his truck “with the vehicle running and in drive.”
The vehicle was in drive, but had been stopped by a curb. More from the affidavit:
Ryan Edwards was removed from the vehicle and placed in [an ambulance], where he received Narcan and eventually regained consciousness.
A quick search of Ryan Edwards by EMS turned up a small bag of what appeared to be a crystal-type substance and a second small bag of what appeared to be a blue powder. Also in the pocket was a paper receipt that had been rolled up.
Ryan was transported to a local hospital where he refused to take a blood test. He was later booked into Hamilton County Jail.
MTV was paying for Ryan’s rehab in Texas
As Teen Mom viewers likely assumed given that Ryan was going to rehab in Texas, MTV was footing the bill. (The franchise has been a rehab pipeline, sending numerous cast members to just a couple facilities — including one in Texas.)
“They footed the bill [for rehab] in exchange for Ryan agreeing to film while inside rehab,” an inside source tells The Ashley. “Now that he’s left, all that money spent is basically just wasted.”
I don’t know if I agree with Ashley’s inside source in terms of the money being wasted. Even if producers elect to not include footage of Ryan on the show, they will certainly do what they have so often done over the past decade and film Maci talking about Ryan’s bad behavior.
Ryan Edwards harassment and stalking arrests
Ryan Edwards was arrested February 10, 2023 on multiple charges in the wake of posting a photo and nasty comments about his wife, Mackenzie Edwards, on social media.
A press release from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office revealed that Mackenzie took out an order of protection against Ryan on February 9. The following day she informed police that Ryan had posted revealing photos of her on social media. Ryan had also contacted Mackenzie’s dad, which was a violation of the order.
Police went to Ryan and Mackenzie’s residence and found “considerable damage” to the home. Officers then went to Ryan’s place of employment. “Subsequent to the arrest, Edwards was searched and found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and two bags of suspected narcotics,” the press release reveals.
The Sun obtained a copy of the arrest report, which included the following details in the arresting officer’s narrative:
I searched the inside of his wallet and located a glass pipe and two baggies of white powder.
One baggie appeared to be very white, more consistent with cocaine, while the other appeared slightly darker, more consistent with heroin.
Ryan was arrested again on March 1 after allegedly violating Mackenzie’s order of protection on February 23.
Ryan attacks Mackenzie again on Instagram
Ryan’s guilty plea was entered just a couple days after he took to Instagram to once again say negative things about his estranged wife, Mackenzie Edwards.
Ryan posted a blank black image along with the following caption:
How do i find the laziest fakest pos person that still uses my name to make money and still can’t manage to take care of the responsibility you walk out on. Idk how u look at you’re self. I see why ppl can’t stand me for being real. Can’t change the truth tho. Now I see why you have problems bc you cant stand to hear the truth. Pos go be a mother and not s**t. I ONLY WASTE MY TIME DOING THIS BC SEEING MY KIDS CRY EVERY TIME THEY LEAVE IT KILLS ME. Just do the right thing good god, stop being a pos. #3
Someone that Ryan apparently knows left a comment that I assume was sarcastic. “Glad to see everything is going good back home,” he wrote.
Ryan responded with even more vitriol:
o bro it’s amazing super c*nt hangs out with some Rambo mother fu**er that try’s to fight little Casey every time he is out DT. Tell me how going on the weekend I don’t have my kids I run into the person that is post to have them. It’s a sh*t show bro. Call me I’ll tell u about it. Lol you’ll never guess who has been chilling with me haha, but you have to call me bc I don’t wanna put her name out there like that
