90 DAY FIANCE Mike and Natalie spoilers: Are they married?! EXCLUSIVE

On the 90 Day Fiance Season 7 Couples Tell All, viewers were given an update on couple Mike Youngquist and his Ukrainian fiancée Natalie Podiakova as he appeared in person and she Skyped in from Ukraine. The two were extremely tense and hostile throughout the special, and it seemed clear that their chances of a happily ever after remained slim at best.
* * * SPOILER ALERT * * *
As we previously reported, the couple apparently worked through their difficulties — both personal and immigrational — as Natalie was seen filming with Mike in Washington back in January. The images and video also included a film crew following them around, so viewers will more than likely be seeing the two of them again. (It’s unclear if that will be part of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After, or if it will be part of the network’s What Now? series.)
Natalie making it to America is just another step in a longer journey, as it officially kicked off the 90-day countdown for them to either go through with the wedding or not. If Natalie arrived in early to mid-January, that would mean that her 90-day K-1 visa would expire in early to mid-April. But, as it turns out, the two of them didn’t need to wait the full 90 days!
We have two pieces of hard evidence that indicate Mike and Natalie’s wedding was some time this week. The first was a wedding announcement in a local newspaper:
The announcement has been making the rounds online, but I am unsure exactly what publication it is from, or even the date. All indications are that it was published on Sunday.
We can now exclusively reveal the second piece of hard evidence: Mike and Natalie’s marriage license!
The couple filed their marriage license application in Clallam County, Washington on March 17, and the form indicates that the “Date License Valid” was March 20. There’s not much more to take away from the filing, other than both Michael and Natalie listing the same address — which was to be expected. Well, there is the fact that Natalie’s name appears to actually be Nataliia.
Despite having obtained a copy of the marriage license, I want to point out that there does not appear to be a marriage certificate on file yet. There are numerous reasons why that might be the case, including the couple not officially tying the knot yet. Other possibilities include the couple waiting to file the certificate, or a delay in processing due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Regardless, we do have definitive proof that on March 17 the couple intended to be married soon!
Of course, we will continue to keep checking and will be sure to update as soon as we’re able to get a copy of the actual marriage certificate.
So what do you think about Mike and Natalie remaining together and apparently getting married? It sure seemed like they had some rather serious issues that are going to be very hard to overcome. That being said, as long as we get to see Uncle Beau from the barn wearing a suit in the ceremony, I’m all for it!
I’m also looking forward to the alien-themed wedding reception:
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com