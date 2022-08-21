90 Day Fiancé‘s Jibri and Miona Bell have big dreams and they’re using the fame they’ve garnered from appearing on the show to help achieve them. Now, they’re going on their first tour.
Jibri announced that their first tour date will be in El Paso, TX at Poké Bar West on August 27, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. Tickets range from $10-60. The event also features recording artist Matt U Johnson.
Why are they on tour?
Jibri and Miona will be in a fashion show and then do a meet and greet. Although Jibri’s band The Black Serbs are still making music and just released a new singled called “Without You,” Jibri won’t be performing music at the event.
On the poster the event is listed as a “A Back to School/Pre-NYFW Event” presented by Imperial Legacy.
Jibri and Miona are currently living in Palm Springs, CA, but they plan to be “creative nomads” who travel the world for a while. Miona has launched her beauty business and is currently selling makeup brushes and synthetic ponytails at mionabeauty.com. Miona has previously expressed her desire to have a full-fledged makeup line.