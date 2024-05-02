60 Days In and Inmate To Roommate return May 30 on A&E

A&E once again invites viewers to follow along as one group of people
adjust to getting out of prison, and another group adjust to being in prison — voluntarily!
The network has just announced their popular docuseries 60 Days In will return for its ninth season on Thursday, May 30 at 9/8c, followed by the Season 2 premiere of Inmate To Roommate at 10/9c.
The new season of 60 Days In will feature seven volunteers heading into the Utah County Jail in Spanish Fork, Utah. The participants’ mission will be “to shed light on an influx of drugs, contraband and gang activity to help the Sheriff identify issues and create positive change for both inmates and staff,” the network states in their announcement of the new season.
The Utah County Jail, one of the largest in the state, is run by Sheriff Mike Smith who was elected in 2018 and is currently serving his second 4-year term as the Utah County Sheriff. Prior to entering the facility, Sheriff Smith introduces the participants to one another so that once booked, they can work as a team to complete their missions.
For the first time, a new rule is enacted that once you give the distress signal, you will be pulled out of the program. With no time for second chances or moments of weakness, the fearless participants, each with their own personal motives, make a pact to not quit the program early and to do whatever it takes to expose the flaws in the system.
60 Days In Season 8 viewers will know the new rule is a huge one! Multiple participants gave the distress signal last season, but later opted to return to their cells.
Inmate To Roommate Season 2
Inmate To Roommate returns for a sophomore season with “six inmates from across the country as they leave prison behind and move in with everyday people they’ve never met.”
Being able to find stable housing has been shown to reduce recidivism, but even the best intentions can go awry when you have people actually living under the same roof — as evidenced during Inmate To Roommate season 1!
Judging from the dramatic Season 2 preview trailer, it looks like it will be anything but smooth sailing for many of the inmates and homeowners:
In season two, the former inmates will face major challenges to their sobriety, stricter house rules, parole constraints, and shocking accusations from their new roommates. Boundaries will be tested and secrets will be revealed. Can these former inmates integrate back into society, or will this non-traditional housing situation make them feel imprisoned all over again?
60 Days In Season 9 premieres Thursday, May 30 at 9/8c, immediately followed by the Season 2 premiere of Inmate To Roommate at 10/9c.
