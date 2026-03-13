16 & PREGNANT Selena Gutierrez updates: Arrested Tuesday, welcomed 3rd child in Jan 2025

We have some good news and bad news updates for 16 and Pregnant Season 7 mom Selena Gutierrez. The good news is that the 22-year-old is currently a mother of three after she gave birth to a baby boy a little over a year ago.

Matheis was born on January 6, 2025 and joins big sisters Esmeralda (3) and Dareli (5). Matheis’s dad is a young man named Armando.

Esmeralda and Dareli’s father, Sean Garinger, died after injuries sustained in an ATV crash in 2024. He was just 20 years old.

SELENA GUTIERREZ ARRESTED IN COLORADO

Selena Gutierrez was arrested in Colorado on Tuesday. Selena herself broke the news by posting a photo of the jail on her Instagram stories earlier today.

“Fu***** this b**chhhh,” Selena wrote over the photo, adding numerous middle finger emoji. “Just got out,” she added.

According to jail records, Selena was booked on March 10 and released on March 12.

Court records exclusively obtained by Starcasm indicate Selena was arrested on an outstanding warrant for a failure to appear. The failure to appear stemmed from a prior conviction for providing false ID to police. She was initially facing an additional charge of drinking under the age of 21, but that was dropped as part of plea deal in which Selena pleaded guilty to the false ID charge.

The plea agreement was entered on April 4, 2024. A motion to revoke Selena’s probation was filed on March 10, 2025. A warrant for her arrest due to failure to appear was issued on April 2, 2025.

Selena was cited for driving without a license on January 4 of this year. She had a hearing scheduled for March 10, which was the day she was arrested.

UPDATE – Selena shared another post in her Instagram stories. This time she was expressing appreciation to her friends and family for their support:

These recent legal issues are just the latest in a long string for Selena. Her prior charges include multiple instances of driving without a license or insurance, as well as multiple instances of being under 21 and in possession of marijuana.

Selena was also reportedly arrested in May of 2021 after a heated altercation with Sean that played out on social media. That arrest was never confirmed, but that is likely because Selena was still just a minor (17) at the time.

#16andPregnant dad Sean Garinger passed away in an ATV accident on Wednesday at the age of 20. He is the father of two girls with Selena Gutierrez. Details, including Sean's obituary and comments from his mom about the horrific accident: https://t.co/uy8TYaeML8 — Starcasm (@starcasm) March 1, 2024

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com