90 DAY FIANCÉ Sumit applies for US visa to stay by Jenny’s side

The daughter of 90 Day Fiancé star Jenny Slatten revealed today that Sumit Singh has applied for a visa to come to the United States. Jenny is planning to return to the US to get treatment for her ALS and the visa would allow Sumit to stay with her.

“I wanted to let you guys know that we have started the visa process for Sumit,” Jenny’s daughter Christina said in an Instagram reel (included below).

“We’ve started the visa process for Sumit to come to the US to bring my mom so that she can come here and get more treatment using her insurance,” Christina continued. “The doctors have told her she cannot travel alone because it’s such a long flight [so] Sumit has become her full-time caregiver as her husband.”

Christina said she is still going to make her planned trip to India. “I will most likely be coming back with them,” she explained. “I just want to be there to assist them and make sure that everything goes smoothly, not only for my mom, but for Sumit as well.”

“I spoke to my senator’s office yesterday. They were super nice, very helpful, and she did let me know that India, Thailand, and the US have the most busiest visa hubs in the world,” Christina revealed. “So she was saying that it still might take some time for him to get a visa if he can get the visa at all. A lot of things happening with immigration right now are kind of jumbling things up for foreigners to come to this country.”

Christina was quick to point out that Sumit is not applying for a spousal visa with the intention of getting a green card.

“We have applied for an emergency tourist spousal visa, not for a green card, only for a tourist visa,” she said. “It’s a lot longer of a process to try to get a green card, especially right now. They’re not making it easy for anyone, so we’re going the tourist route.”

Currently, Sumit is waiting for his appointment with the Indian consulate, and it’s unclear how long that will take.

“We are going to try our damnedest to get Sumit here with my mom,” Christina assured her followers. “So stay tuned because we will be speaking to you guys more on that process, sharing it with you and letting you guys know.”

Christina asked that her followers keep Jenny and Sumit in their prayers and mentioned the Jenny Strong GoFundMe campaign that has been launched for her mom.

UPDATE ON JENNY SLATTEN’S CONDITION

In addition to the news about Sumit’s visa, Christina also shared an update on how her mother is doing.

“I was talking to my mom this morning and I asked her: How is she feeling? How is her back?” Christina revealed. “She said her back is okay, but her hands feel a lot weaker. She can no longer open up a bottle of water or anything that has a twist cap. She can no longer do that. She said she’s still able to hold her phone and, like, a drink, but as far as opening something…she no longer can do that.”

Christina concluded by thanking everyone who has expressed concern or offered/provided support. “Thank you guys for being here on this journey. Stay tuned because there’s a lot more information to come.”

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com