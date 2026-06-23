LOVE ISLAND Kenzie Does ‘Angry Splits’ After Corbin’s Shocking Casa Amor Confession

Casa Amor is causing chaos yet again.

During a dramatic episode of Love Island USA, viewers watched as Kenzie was left reeling after hearing Corbin reveal that he planned to return to the villa with someone new—despite spending only a short amount of time exploring connections in Casa Amor.

Corbin told the other boys, “I’m going back with somebody different, bruh.”

Unfortunately for him, the comment didn’t stay in Casa Amor.

As part of the season’s twist, the women were able to watch footage from the boys’ villa, meaning Kenzie heard Corbin’s declaration firsthand. Her reaction was immediate.

“He can go screw himself,” Kenzie reportedly said after hearing the clip. She also told Corbin to “go to hell” as emotions boiled over.

Fans were especially stunned because Kenzie and Corbin had appeared to be one of the strongest couples heading into Casa Amor. Just days earlier, Kenzie had spoken positively about their growing relationship, admitting she felt a “strong connection” with Corbin.

The pair had become a fan-favorite storyline after joking about getting “French fries,” a phrase that quickly became one of the season’s most talked-about inside jokes. (It means using fingers during intimate moments.)

But all of that appeared to come crashing down after Corbin’s comments.

As tensions rose around the fire pit, Kenzie delivered what viewers are now calling the “angry splits” where she twerked, and screamed with Kayda before falling into her signature splits move and pumping her fists.