Khloe Kardashian suffers wardrobe malfunction at 2022 People’s Choice Awards

The Kardashians on Hulu was honored at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards earlier this week, but Khloe Kardashian almost missed the entire thing!
Late to the stage because she was in the bathroom, read how many mishaps the reality star had to deal with before finally accepting her awards.
2022 People’s Choice Awards
The annual People’s Choice Awards was held on Tuesday, December 6th. Nominated for “The Reality Show of 2022” was none other than The Kardashians.
Other nominees in the Reality TV category included 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Selling Sunset, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
The ceremony took place in Santa Monica, California. On hand to accept in case of a win was Kris Jenner and nominee for “The Reality Star of 2022,” Khloe Kardashian.
Khloe Kardashian wardrobe malfunction
The Kardashians ultimately won both awards at the event, but the moments leading up to the big reveals were extremely stressful for Khloe.
Suffering a major wardrobe malfunction in her dress by Jean Paul Gaultier, Kardashian was in the bathroom leading up to the announcements trying to fix a faulty zipper!
The reality star revealed all the cringy details on Instagram later, posting video of her saying:
You guys, we just won People’s Choice and I’m so grateful, but, OK, my outfit broke! My outfit — the whole zipper popped open.
Khloe Kardashian hair disaster
Khloe also hated her hair at the event. Referring to it as “a disaster,” more Instagram footage explained her hot-mess hairdo:
You guys, my hair looks really good now. I’m telling you. I don’t know what happened onstage. My hair was f–ked up and then my mom was being called onstage, so I had to run over there and save her, and I looked like a freak… but you know what, I’m so grateful I won. I love you guys.
📸 Khloe Kardashian & Kris Jenner at the Peoples Choice Awards pic.twitter.com/5pKOPSpFNL
— Kardashian World (@KUWTKWorld) December 7, 2022
This is surprising because usually Khloe’s hair looks incredible. Known for switching it up in every scene of The Kardashians, this is one of the first times we can remember the star looking so undone.
Past award show issues
Seems like Khloe Kardashian just can’t catch a break when it comes to award shows in 2022.
Earlier this year, the star attended the CFDA fashion awards while suffering a facial tumor. The star wore a Band-Aid at the event to conceal the medical issue she had been suffering from for a while.
Maybe Khloe should just stay in and eat salad?
