Social media personality and former Vlog Squad member Jeff Wittek, who has recently defended himself against accusations from Trisha Paytas and other witnesses that he helped supply alcohol to girls under the drinking age the night that one of them was sexually assaulted by Durte Dom, sustained some injuries and bruises this summer. When he went on the Frenemies podcast this Sunday, Trisha Paytas brought up his eye injury, which he has willingly shared on social media. She asked if the injury happened as a result of filming content for Vlog Squad leader David Dobrik, but Jeff declined to comment about exactly how he got hurt.
What We Do Know
Jeff did get hurt this past summer (2020) and shared photos of him pretty bruised up. He has since had “a couple of surgeries,” and hasn’t been making content for his channel while he healed. Thankfully, Jeff says he can see out of his injured eye.
When he posted photos of himself on Instagram in June, 2020, he explained that it wasn’t just his eye that was injured, he said he had “broke my face and skull in a few places” during an unspecified accident.
Speculation
Trisha connects his injuries to a trip the Vlog Squad took to Utah in June for possible vlog footage. After their trip, Jeff appeared on social media with his substantial injuries, but no vlog footage was ever released.
Chatter on Reddit links the accident to the group possibly trying out a very dangerous activity known as the “Human Slingshot.” (Example below)
UPDATE: Below is a brief clip of Jeff Wittek saying he’s “legally” not allowed to talk about his facial injuries.
TOTALLY UNEXPECTED: Footage of Jeff Wittek saying he legally can’t talk about the accident he was involved in last year resurfaces. This after Jeff said he didn’t want to talk about the accident and speculation it happened because of David Dobrik’s vlog when he was on Frenemies. pic.twitter.com/q3EvvodPyd
