46-year-od twins Darcey and Stacey Silva stop at nothing to achieve their glamorous look. While they started out with the same genetic material, they stay vigilant to make sure that every nip, tuck, and hair extension keeps them looking identical. The girls are avid wig and hair extension wearers (they even have their own ritual surrounding hair extensions), they also took a trip to Turkey for a Twinsformation plastic surgery makeover that included new teeth. Below is a look at a little of the frazzle behind the dazzle.
A month ago the girls revealed their real hair on the second season of their 90 Day Fiancé spinoff show Darcey & Stacey. Underneath their wigs and extensions is some color damaged hair with adorable matching gray spots coming in.
Darcey and Stacey already had veneers, but in their new makeover they got them replaced. The process of veneers starts with grinding down the natural teeth so there’s room to put the porcelain or resin material that constructs the new, aesthetic smile.
The twins had to have these old veneers removed before the new ones were installed, which gave the camera crew of their reality show a brief moment to document what their real, natural teeth look like. It’s a bit, shocking, but that’s the reality for anyone who undergoes this type of procedure.
In the clip below either Darcey or Stacey comments that going through beauty treatments “isn’t for the faint of heart” and “is not always easy.”