Was Jada Pinkett Smith married during her “entanglement” with August Alsina?

Jada Pinkett Smith is revealing for the first time that she is separated from superstar Will Smith.
Were the two together during her “entanglement” with August Alsina or was she single and available to mingle? The Magic Mike 2 star clarifies in an interview with Hota Kotb.
Will and Jada
Jada Pinkett and Will Smith are a powerhouse celerity couple with several A-list projects between them. They pair are parents to music stars Jaden Smith and Willow Smith. Will also has a son Trey from his previous marriage.
Will and Jada met in 1994 and began dating the next year. The relationship began while Smith was still married to his now ex-wife, son Trey’s mom Sheree Zampino.
Sheree had a brief stint on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2022 as a friend of Garcelle Beauvais.
Jada Pinkett and Will Smith married in 1997 in a top-secret wedding at a hotel in her native Baltimore. Jada has shared on her Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk that she was unhappy with the wedding and it was all about Will “showing off.”
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith separate
There have been many rumors about Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith separating, but the official announcement has now been made. In a shocking relationship update, Jada shares she and Will have been living “totally separate lives” since 2016.
In a special interview set to air Friday, Oct. 13, Jada tells Hota Kotb:
I think by the time we got to 2016 we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be.
August Alsina entanglement
One of the most surprising stories from the Smith family was when it was revealed Jada had an “entanglement” with family friend August Alsina. Alsina is much younger, now 31 years old.
Jada spilled all the tea on Red Table Talk, explaining their relationship:
I guess about four and a half years ago, I started a friendship with August. We actually became really, really good friends. It all started with him just needing some help, and me wanting to help his health and mental state. I got into an entanglement with August … a relationship, yes, absolutely.
Red Table Talk canceled as entire Facebook Watch is disbanded by Meta
So was Jada with Will when she had her entanglement with August? Though Alsina originally claimed he had Will’s blessing to date his wife, it turns out he didn’t need it: Jada claims the pair were officially broken up when she got twisted with August.
However, this doesn’t mean that they were divorced… Will and Jada still have no intention of making their separation legal. The couple is still married in the state of California.
