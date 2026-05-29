Warden and Kaybrie Bates married quickly so her father could walk her down the aisle. He died a few days later.



“Bringing Up Bates” star Warden Bates announced his engagement to Kaybrie Patterson after just 2 months of courtship on May 2, 2026. The wedding was even quicker: the couple married just three days later.

It turns out they had a touching reason to move things along so quickly.

Kaybrie shared on her Instagram that her father was fighting stage 4 colon cancer. He had been fighting for three years, but had recently been told that his organs were failing and he could not continue with treatment.

Around this time, Warden proposed to Kaybrie, and they were planning to marry in September, but decided to rush the wedding so her father could walk Kaybrie down the aisle. The very next day he became non responsive, and he passed away three days later.

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