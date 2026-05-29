Kelly Dodd says a family member is accusing her of revenge porn

RHOC alum Kelly Dodd is currently facing three separate misdemeanor charges. Along with a battery charge from an incident that happened in June 2025, she has also been hit with revenge porn charges by Jane Doe. Kelly has spoken out about the case and says she thinks the accuser is a family member. “It’s hilarious to me, by the way,” Kelly Dodd said on her podcast, “The Rick and Kelly Show!” about her latest legal trouble.

Kelly told TMZ “We have no idea where they came up with that. This is a complete waste of the court’s time and we will tell the entire story tonight, including sharing text messages and other receipts.”

“I need some uplifting right now,” said on her podcast while her husband Rick Leventhal poured her what appeared to be an alcoholic beverage, “because this is so insane, and I know it’s somebody in my family that is putting this stuff out, driving this. And you know who it is.”

Kelly, 50, is being accused by Jane Doe of sharing footage of a woman in a sexual situation without the anonymous woman’s consent in August 2025, which resulted in the woman experiencing emotional distress.

She’s also accused of threatening to injure Jane Doe, her property, and her family.

Kelly’s June 2025 battery charges involve a completely different person.

US Magazine is reporting that Kelly’s family has “cut her off,” amid the revenge porn allegations.