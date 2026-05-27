Deen The Great arrested for felony robbery FULL ARREST REPORT

Influencer boxer and streamer Deen the Great (real name Nurideen Shabazz) was arrested in Miami earlier today after he allegedly tried to take a phone from a woman he kicked off a yacht.

Shabazz was booked this morning on a felony count of attempted strong-arm robbery. The 25-year-old is currently still in custody at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami.

According to the alleged victim, she was “kicked out of a yacht by her friend Deen…because other men were trying to talk to her after the defendant had warned her of entertaining anyone else but him.”

After she exited the yacht, Shabazz attempted to take the woman’s phone. Security video showed Shabazz yelling for someone to take the woman’s phone and make sure she wasn’t recording him.

“The defendant is then seen putting his hands on the victim multiple times attempting to grab her phone where a struggle ensued over the taking of the phone as the victim is trying to get away from him where she could be seen craddling [sic] her body to the floor trying to stop the defendant from taking her phone.”

The woman eventually got away and called police. Police arrived on scene and Shabazz shared an account of what happened that didn’t line up with the security video footage. Shabazz was arrested and charged with a felony count of attempted strong-arm robbery.

Shabazz’s bond has been set at $2,500.

FULL TRANSCRIPT FROM THE NURIDEEN SHABAZZ ARREST REPORT

“On 05/27/2026 Officer Jas (1189), Officer Rodriguez (2302), Officer Brown-Rosquette (2027), and I responded to a call at North Shore Dr reference a female being kicked out of a yacht.

“Upon arrival I made contact with the complainant Destiny Aleman on the 200 block of North Shore Drive, just south of where the incident occurred. Aleman stated that she was kicked out of a yacht by her friend Deen, later to be identified as the defendant, Nurideen Shabazz. She was removed from the yacht because other men were trying to talk to her after the defendant had warned her of entertaining anyone else but him.

“Once Aleman exited the yacht the defendant attempted to take her phone from her in front of 275 North Shore Dr to prevent her from recording their interaction by grabbing her by the forearm but was unsuccessful. The defendant left a minor scratch to the victims left forearm. That is when the victim called police.

“Following officers gathering information about the incident, we made our way to 275 North Shore Dr where the incident occurred. While officers were at the said location the owner of the property Jonathan Sanchez made contact with officers via his Ring camera and asked officers what was going on. Sanchez stated he let the defendant borrow his yacht. He then voluntarily provided officers footage of the incident via Axon Capture.

“In the video provided by Sanchez the defendant could be seen yelling for someone to grab her phone and make sure she’s not recording him. The defendant is then seen putting his hands on the victim multiple times attempting to grab her phone where a struggle ensued over the taking of the phone as the victim is trying to get away from him where she could be seen craddling [sic] her body to the floor trying to stop the defendant from taking her phone. The victim is then seen getting away from the defendant around 1:55AM, consistent with the time of her call to police.

“Once officers reviewed video footage, I made contact with Sanchez who made officers aware that his yacht was on the way back to the said location. Upon the yachts arrival officers had the defendant exit the yacht and temporarily detained him upon further investigation.

“Post Miranda per card officers questioned the defendant: he provided a statement cotradicting [sic] to what officers observed in the uploaded video footage. The defendant stated that he thought she had his phone. Officer Jas then advised the defendant that wasn’t what officers observed in the video.

After further investigation the defendant was taken into custody without incident and subsequently transported to TGK.”

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com