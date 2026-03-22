UNEXPECTED Max Schenzel’s dad Todd in ICU after stoke, diagnosed with inoperable brain tumor

Unexpected star Max Schenzel’s dad Todd Schenzel is currently in the intensive care unit after suffering a stroke. Tests later revealed an inoperable tumor on his brain.

Max first revealed his dad’s medical issues with a prayer posted in his Instagram stories on Friday. The prayer was accompanied by photos of Todd in the hospital.

Max’s prayer:

God, I come to You right now with a heavy heart. My dad is in the hospital ICU fighting after a sudden stroke, and we just found out he may need brain surgery because of a mass on one of his ventricles on his brain. Lord, I ask that you place Your healing hands over him right now. Protect his mind, his body, and his spirit. Give the doctors wisdom, precision, and clarity in every decision they make. Please bring him strength in this moment, even when he can’t show it. Bring peace over our family while we sit here and wait, trusting You through the unknown. Take away our fear and replace it with faith. God, I believe You are bigger than any diagnosis, bigger than any fear, and bigger than this situation. We ask for a miracle, for healing, and for more time with my dad. Stay close to him, Lord. Stay close to us. In Jesus’ name, Amen.

On Saturday, Max shared an update on his dad:

Update from earlier. The tumor is unfortunately inoperable, so we’re waiting for the next step. Please keep us in your prayers. Even if your message isn’t marked read, I read them all. I really appreciate the love and support everyone has shown for my dad.

Max later added a gym selfie along with the message: “Thank y’all so much for your prayers & messages! Means a lot! Now everyone say [it] with me… F*** Cancer bro.”

Our thoughts are with Max, Todd, and their family and friends.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com