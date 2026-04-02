Turnstile guitarist Brady Ebert arrested for attempted murder of lead singer’s dad

Turnstile founding guitarist Brady Ebert was reportedly arrested for attempted murder this week.

Lambgoat reports the 33-year-old was arrested in Maryland on March 31.

Montgomery County Jail records confirm that a 33-year-old man named Brady O’Brien Ebert was arrested Tuesday on a charge of attempted second-degree murder. Multiple websites and songwriting credits list Brady Ebert’s middle name as O’Brien.

Montgomery County court records confirm that Brady O’Brien Ebert with a birth date of August 9, 1992 was initially charged with attempted second-degree murder and first-degree assault on March 30. The offense date is listed as March 29.

Brady Ebert had his first appearance on April 1. He has a bail/bond review hearing scheduled for April 2.

UPDATE BRADY EBERT RAN OVER DAD OF TURNSTILE LEAD SINGER

The Montgomery County Police Department issued a statement confirming former Turnstile guitarist Brady Ebert’s arrest.

According to the statement, included in its entirety below, Brady Ebert ran over his 78-year-old neighbor after an altercation in the neighbor’s driveway on March 29. “During the incident, and for reasons still under investigation, Ebert struck the victim with his 2001 Buick before leaving the scene without contacting 9-1-1 or providing aid.”

From Fox 5:

According to the documents, William Yate’s daughter, Ering Gerber and her husband Christopher Gerger were getting their kids from the car to go into the house when Ebert drove up to their house “honking his horn and yelling obscenities.” William Yates can be seen in a neighbor’s security video coming down the driveway of the home to warn the couple that Ebert was approaching the house in his car. Ebert swerved toward Yates in the driveway, who backed up to avoid being hit and threw a rock at Ebert. Ebert backed up into the driveway before making a sharp turn to hit Yates before making another turn towards Erin Gerber and her 3-year-old son before driving away.

William Yates was hospitalized “with serious injuries, including a broken leg,” according to the police statement. The incident was caught on surveillance video. Brady was later arrested.

Turnstile issued a statement after Brady Ebert’s arrest:

Turnstile cut ties with Brady Ebert in 2022 in response to a consistent pattern of harmful behavior affecting himself, the band, and the community. After exhausting every available resource to support his access to help and recovery, a boundary ultimately had to be set when healthy communication was no longer possible and he began threatening violence. In the years since, his baseless tirades have continued in public. We never addressed it. We chose to protect his privacy and the circumstances around his departure, even when he did nothing to be deserving of that protection. Over the past few months, his threats only escalated further. … We have no language left for Brady.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY POLICE STATEMENT ON BRADY EBERT ARREST

Silver Spring Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Hit and Run For Immediate Release: Thursday, April 2, 2026 Gaithersburg, MD – 33-year-old Brady O’Brien Ebert of Silver Spring has been arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder after allegedly striking his neighbor with a vehicle. On Sunday, March 29, 2026, at approximately 4:41 p.m., 4th District officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the 15000 block of Timberlake Drive for a reported hit-and-run collision. The investigation has revealed that Ebert was involved in an argument with his 78-year-old neighbor in the neighbor’s driveway. During the incident, and for reasons still under investigation, Ebert struck the victim with his 2001 Buick before leaving the scene without contacting 9-1-1 or providing aid. The victim was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, including a broken leg. Officers searched the area for Ebert and his Buick. The Buick was located unoccupied with front-end damage in the 15000 block of Old Columbia Pike in Burtonsville and was towed to the 4th District Station for evidence processing. Officers reviewed surveillance footage from the area, which captured the hit-and-run collision. Detectives from the 4th District Investigative Section obtained an arrest warrant against Ebert, charging him with attempted second-degree murder and related offenses. On Tuesday, March 31, at approximately 1:03 p.m., officers located Ebert in his neighborhood and took him into custody. Ebert was transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he is being held without bond.

BRADY EBERT KICKED OUT OF NEW BAND THE S.E.T.

Turnstile isn’t the only band Brady Ebert is a former member of. He was recently kicked out of his new band just before their first release.

One month before the release of The S.E.T. debut EP “Self Evident Truth,” it was announced on Instagram that Brady Ebert had been removed from the band.

The EP was released earlier this month, and Brady shared an Instagram story encouraging fans to not buy it. “The S.e.t. Ep came out today,” Brady wrote in the text-only story post. “Check it out on Spotify or somewhere streaming but dont support the band, as at this point it’s more a cover band than anything. I’m proud of the sound I created and the riffs on that album, as well as the whole art direction and image that I contributed.”

Brady concluded: “I’m not normally one to talk on the internet or publicly as anyone who knows me knows but misinformation and lying are becoming an epidemic in this world.”

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com