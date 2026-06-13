MATERNAL INSTINCT Is murderer Taylor Parker still alive?

The woman who faked a pregnancy, murdered her friend, and stole her unborn baby became one of the most infamous killers in modern Texas history and was sentenced to death for her horrific crime. Years later, many viewers of Netflix’s Maternal Instinct are asking the same chilling question: Is Taylor Parker still alive?

As of June 2026, Taylor Rene Parker remains alive and incarcerated on Texas’ death row, where she is awaiting the outcome of the lengthy appeals process that follows every death sentence in the state. She is housed within the Texas prison system and has not received an execution date. Recent court filings and prison records show that Parker continues to challenge her conviction and sentence through the appeals process.

Even among seasoned true-crime followers, Parker’s case stands apart for its sheer brutality.

On October 9, 2020, prosecutors say Parker carried out an elaborate plan to maintain a lie she had been telling for months: that she was pregnant. Friends, family members, and even her boyfriend had been deceived by fake ultrasounds, staged social media posts, and a fabricated pregnancy timeline. In reality, Parker had undergone a hysterectomy years earlier and could not become pregnant.

Desperate to keep the deception alive, Parker targeted 21-year-old Reagan Simmons-Hancock, who was 35 weeks pregnant.

Authorities said Parker killed Simmons-Hancock, removed the unborn baby from her womb, and attempted to pass the child off as her own. The infant, Braxlynn Sage Hancock, later died. Parker was arrested shortly afterward when medical personnel became suspicious of her claim that she had just given birth.

“One of the Most Gruesome Murders”

The case was so disturbing that even appellate courts describing the crime used unusually strong language.

In 2025, Texas’ highest criminal court upheld Parker’s conviction and death sentence, affirming the jury’s finding that she murdered Simmons-Hancock while committing or attempting to commit kidnapping.

The crime has since become the focus of the Netflix documentary Maternal Instinct, which revisits the investigation and explores how Parker maintained her pregnancy hoax for nearly a year before it culminated in tragedy.

Where Is Taylor Parker Now?

Today, Parker remains on death row in Texas.

She is one of only a handful of women currently sentenced to death in the state. Court records show her direct appeals have largely been unsuccessful, and the U.S. Supreme Court declined to review her case in 2026. However, death penalty cases often involve years, sometimes decades, of additional legal challenges before an execution can take place.

What was Taylor Parker’s motive

Forensic psychologist Gary Brucato described a phenomenon known as an “elimination murder,” in which a victim is viewed as standing in the way of something the offender desperately wants. In Parker’s case, prosecutors argued that “something” was a baby she could present as her own.