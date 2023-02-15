It’s a girl! The Hills star Brody Jenner and girlfriend Tia Blanco are expecting

Surprise! The Hills resident party boy is going to be a dad!
Brody Jenner announced on Instagram that he is expecting a baby GIRL with girlfriend Tia Branco.
Who is Brody Jenner
Brody Jenner has been featured on several reality tv shows, including The Hills and Princes of Malibu. The nepo-baby is the child of Keeping up with the Kardashians star Caitlyn Jenner and mother Linda Thompson.
In addition to television, the 39 year old is also a working DJ, all of which makes Jenner a regular staple in the party scene.
It looks like 40 is about to look good on Brody Jenner however, because he’s adding a new job to his resume: dad!
Jenner and Blanco
Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco have been dating for less than a year, but that isn’t stopping them from starting a family.
The pair announced they are expecting in January 2023.
Tia Blanco, who is listed as a professional surfer on Instagram, learned the gender of the expected child and shared it with the world. Blanco is a two-time International Surfing Association’s Open Women’s World Surfing Championship winner.
Jenner and Blanco are having a baby GIRL! Announced by people in blow up costumes, this is easily one of the most unique gender reveal parties we’ve seen.
Everyone in attendance lost their minds at the surprise, including Jenner’s mom Linda Thompson. The actress commented on the Instagram post later:
ltlindathompson What an incredible day, and such a spectacular gender reveal party! I am so excited to look forward to a little baby girl! Tea parties, tiaras, tutus, sweet Angel baby girl on the way!!! Congratulations!!
Congrats to Brody and Tia!
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com