THIS IS POLY Nita arrested for DUI three times

In a first for WE TV, throuple Kami, Trent and Nita made their debut on two different reality shows on the same night. The polycule first appeared on the Season Premiere of Love After Lockup, then WE TV continued to share their story on the Series Premiere of This Is Poly.

Kami, Trent and Nita qualified for Love After Lockup because Nita was in jail when they started filming for both shows.

“Almost two years ago, the three of us got in a big fight,” Trent said in their intro. “She actually went off, you know, and relapsed back into taking drugs and ended up rear ending another vehicle.”

Nita continued the narrative in a confessional. “I was sentenced to 60 days in jail for a DUI,” she revealed. “I f***ed up. I relapsed, and here we are now.”

“I come from, like, generational addiction,” Nita continued. “Like, my mother was an addict, my mother’s mother was an addict. Like, feelings were looked at as a weakness where I’m from, you know what I mean? You get eaten alive.”

Trent and Kami were reunited with Nita after her release, and that’s when Nita revealed that her DUI arrest wasn’t her first.

“I ended up relapsing,” she said in a confessional. “I hit somebody’s car so I went and did 60 days for a DUI. Not my first one, not my second, but my third one.”

Hopefully the third is the last for Nita.

You can keep up with Kami, Trent and Nita with new episodes of This Is Poly airing Friday nights at 9:30/8:30c on WE TV and streaming on All Reality. (I am assuming their time on Love After Lockup is now over?)

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com